What Are the Best Eye Drops for Cannabis Users?

Dear Stoner: What are the best eye drops for functioning stoners? I've heard Visine isn't good for you if you use it a lot, but is a $20 bottle of eye drops really worth it?
Lacey K.
Dear Lacey: Cheap redness-relieving eye drops are fine if used every once in a while, but applying them multiple times per day or for weeks straight will bite you. Dilated blood vessels in the eye, worsening vision, reduced tears and dryness, pupil widening and overall irritation are all common side effects, and most people stop responding to redness-relieving drops after prolonged use.
