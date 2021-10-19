Ask a Stoner: What Do I Do With Reclaim?

Dear Stoner: New dabber here. What can I use reclaim for in my dab rig? Can I just hit it again, or would that be gross? I’d hate to be wasteful.
Eco Freak
Dear Eco Freak: When it comes to the black goop left behind in your pipe, be wasteful. That said, the reclaim left from dabbing concentrates is salvageable and clean to consume, and comes in handy if your expectations are realistic. Dabbing reclaimed THC oil isn’t going to taste good, nor will it sound attractive as moisture left over from bong water snaps and crackles into evaporation. It also won't create the same high you’re probably used to with shatter or live resin, because reclaim is lower on THC and devoid of terpenes, almost like a weaker form of distillate. None of those things sound great, do they? But when you’re out of options and staring at an ashtray of roaches, reclaim’s attractive meter goes up a bit.
