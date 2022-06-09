Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With the Rare Seed I Find in Good Weed?

Dear Stoner: I find occasional seeds in good dispensary weed, and I’ve held on to a few. What would happen if I put them in potted soil on my windowsills? Would it be any good? I don’t have neighbors around me. I just want to experiment.
Seed Saver
Dear Seed Saver: It sounds like you already have your answer. Will it be cheap and easy? Yes. Will those nugs be mids compared to the plants they came from? Also yes...but who cares? Water, good dirt and sunlight will definitely grow something in those pots. You might as well find out, since you don’t need to worry about a pesky neighbor peering through your windows. Free weed is free weed, my friend.
cannabis bonsai tree (it’s exactly what it sounds like), but you can still experiment plenty with seeds. Research different cannabis nutrients, and try different soils, growing mediums, window placements and flowering times. The fun part about growing weed is the science projects. All you need is patience — and space, if you keep this up.
