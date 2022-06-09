Support Us

Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With the Rare Seed I Find in Good Weed?

June 9, 2022 7:01AM

Ask a Stoner: What Should I Do With the Rare Seed I Find in Good Weed?
Dear Stoner: I find occasional seeds in good dispensary weed, and I’ve held on to a few. What would happen if I put them in potted soil on my windowsills? Would it be any good? I don’t have neighbors around me. I just want to experiment.
Seed Saver

Dear Seed Saver: It sounds like you already have your answer. Will it be cheap and easy? Yes. Will those nugs be mids compared to the plants they came from? Also yes...but who cares? Water, good dirt and sunlight will definitely grow something in those pots. You might as well find out, since you don’t need to worry about a pesky neighbor peering through your windows. Free weed is free weed, my friend.
click to enlarge Cannabis bonsais require more disciplined training than pot plants grown for yield. - GETTY/SERGIO LACUEVA
Cannabis bonsais require more disciplined training than pot plants grown for yield.
Getty/Sergio Lacueva
You’ll need a few cycles under your belt before trying a cannabis bonsai tree (it’s exactly what it sounds like), but you can still experiment plenty with seeds. Research different cannabis nutrients, and try different soils, growing mediums, window placements and flowering times. The fun part about growing weed is the science projects. All you need is patience — and space, if you keep this up.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
This Week's Issue

