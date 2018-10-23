Ask a Stoner: What's Different Between My CBD Oil and My Dog's?

Dear Stoner: What’s the difference between the CBD oil I take and the CBD oil I give my dog? Can I just take his when I’m running low?
Pepo
Dear Pepo: That’s something I’ve often wondered myself as I see new CBD pet products debuting every other day. I understand the desire for CBD dog treats or pet shampoo with hemp oil, but if we’re only talking oils and tinctures, what’s the need for differentiation?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bluebird Botanicals founder Brandon Beatty says his company makes CBD oils for both humans and dogs, adding that “usually, there is no difference in the way the oils are manufactured.” However, standards imposed by the Food and Drug Administration usually require different labeling for human drugs, food or dietary supplements than for products intended for animals. Beyond that, though, the variations are things like flavoring or small doses of cod liver oil extract for pets, which humans can take, too.
“I believe the oils are typically identical. With Bluebird, that’s the case,” Beatty explains. “Some companies might add special flavoring for animals, like bacon for dogs, and maybe something like cod liver oil for extra effect, but more often than not, I’d guess they’re identical.”
So can you give Fido your CBD oil, or vice versa? Probably, but read the fine print first.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!