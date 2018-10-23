 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: What's Different Between My CBD Oil and My Dog's?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What's Different Between My CBD Oil and My Dog's?

Herbert Fuego | October 23, 2018 | 5:49am
AA

Dear Stoner: What’s the difference between the CBD oil I take and the CBD oil I give my dog? Can I just take his when I’m running low?
Pepo

Dear Pepo: That’s something I’ve often wondered myself as I see new CBD pet products debuting every other day. I understand the desire for CBD dog treats or pet shampoo with hemp oil, but if we’re only talking oils and tinctures, what’s the need for differentiation?

Ask a Stoner: What's Different Between My CBD Oil and My Dog's?EXPAND
Monica Click /iStock

Bluebird Botanicals founder Brandon Beatty says his company makes CBD oils for both humans and dogs, adding that “usually, there is no difference in the way the oils are manufactured.” However, standards imposed by the Food and Drug Administration usually require different labeling for human drugs, food or dietary supplements than for products intended for animals. Beyond that, though, the variations are things like flavoring or small doses of cod liver oil extract for pets, which humans can take, too.

“I believe the oils are typically identical. With Bluebird, that’s the case,” Beatty explains. “Some companies might add special flavoring for animals, like bacon for dogs, and maybe something like cod liver oil for extra effect, but more often than not, I’d guess they’re identical.”

So can you give Fido your CBD oil, or vice versa? Probably, but read the fine print first.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: