Ask a Stoner: Why Aren't More Gas Stations Selling Weed?

Dear Stoner: Why aren’t there more gas stations selling cannabis in Colorado, like Circle K is in Florida? It sounds like a very nice convenience.
Maxwell
Dear Maxwell: That’s not enough to persuade me to move to Florida, but hats off to them. You might be surprised to learn that two dispensary/gas station hybrids have been open in Colorado for seven years now, but the model just hasn’t caught on, and for a couple of reasons. Both of these dispensaries, dubbed Gas & Grass, are located in Colorado Springs, so the stores are only allowed to sell medical marijuana. That’s a big limit on customers, but I think the main obstacles for these stores are state laws banning us from picking up all our convenience-store needs in one trip.
