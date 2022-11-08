Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Aren't More Gas Stations Selling Weed?

November 8, 2022 7:02AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Why aren’t there more gas stations selling cannabis in Colorado, like Circle K is in Florida? It sounds like a very nice convenience.
Maxwell

Dear Maxwell: That’s not enough to persuade me to move to Florida, but hats off to them. You might be surprised to learn that two dispensary/gas station hybrids have been open in Colorado for seven years now, but the model just hasn’t caught on, and for a couple of reasons. Both of these dispensaries, dubbed Gas & Grass, are located in Colorado Springs, so the stores are only allowed to sell medical marijuana. That’s a big limit on customers, but I think the main obstacles for these stores are state laws banning us from picking up all our convenience-store needs in one trip.
click to enlarge
Native Roots has been operating Gas & Grass since 2015.
Google Maps screenshot
In Colorado, dispensaries are barred from selling any consumable product without cannabis or cannabis extract, so Gas & Grass dispensaries can't sell any food or drink that isn’t infused with cannabis. Sure, you can buy lighters, papers and smoking accessories at dispensaries, but until I can grab a pack of good pre-rolls (emphasis on the good), a six-pack and some Doritos at the same cash register, I’d rather keep my errands separate.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation