Will a Federal Crackdown on Intoxicating Hemp Help My Pot Stocks?

Unlicensed entrepreneurs have gotten bolder, little by little, with intoxicating hemp products under a looser federal status.
June 11, 2024
Cartoon stoner smokes a joint
Dear Stoner: Now that all this weed disguised as "hemp" and "THCA" and everything else could be banned by Congress, will that help the legal and licensed sector? And, more importantly, my pot stocks?
Jim Kush Kramer

Dear Jim Kush Kramer: Stockholders in cannabis companies have been thirsty for good news for years, and you're the first to come to me for advice. Take that for what you will as I puff a jay and talk stonks for shits and gigs, but how could this proposed clamp-down not help the licensed sector? Regardless of how I feel about intoxicating hemp products, they've slowly gobbled up the recreational industry revenue, from Delta-8 THC vapes to mail-order hemp THC edibles to "THCA flower" dispensaries.
click to enlarge Marijuana leaf on a hundred dollar bill
Unsplash/Elsa Olofsson
Unlicensed entrepreneurs have gotten bolder, little by little, with intoxicating hemp products under hemp's loose federal legal status, and that has undoubtedly hurt licensed businesses that depend on out-of-state customers. Recent rescheduling news and tighter hemp laws might give your pot stocks a small bump, but these companies have much bigger issues to deal with, like state-by-state laws, high tax rates and the unpredictability of agricultural commodities. If you've been holding on this long, though, what's another five years?

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
