50 Cent, Levitt Pavilion's Full Lineup and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Levitt Pavilion's outdoor concert series began on Saturday, May 6, and will continue through September. The nonprofit Levitt Foundation has finished announcing its much-anticipated summer schedule, with most shows free to attend (and a limited number of ticketed concerts). See below for the latest announcements; the full lineup can be found here.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour: With Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $39.50-$249.50
Carin Leon: Colmillo de Leche Tour: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $65.50-$185.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Bury Mia: With Suitable Miss, Wastebasket and Losers Club, Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
Nita Strauss: Summer Storm Tour: With Lions at the Gate, Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
AngelMaker: With Vulvodynia, Falsifier, Carcosa and A Wake In Providence, Thu., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $20-$24.50
Claud: Supermodels Tour Part 1: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25
French 79: Teenagers Tour: With Terror Jr, Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Protest the Hero: Halloween Is for Always: With Moon Tooth, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour: Sun., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $45-$79.50
FOX THEATRE
Krooked Kings: Sick of Being Young Tour: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25
G Flip: Tue., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$25
GLOBE HALL
Light the Letters: With Tire Shoe and Jordan Lucas, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $15
The Desk Jockeys: With Orca The Band and Drew Dvorchak, Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $15
ZAND: Sewer Star Tour: With Madge, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Medium Build: With Rett Madison, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $17-$20
This Is the Kit: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$24
HI-DIVE
LEGS. The Band (EP Release Party): With Hen & the Cocks, The Ephinjis and Gila Teen, Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Moon Pussy: With Porcelain, Quits and Messiahvore, Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Telekinetic Yeti: With Stinking Lizaveta, Somnuri and Hashtronaut, Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $17-$22
The Thing: Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Kenny Cornbread & the Biscuit Boys: With Horse Bitch, Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $15
The Copper Children: With Family Mystic, Fri., June 30, 6 p.m., $15
nimino: Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $10-$15
James Ivy: Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Wunderhorse: Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Geese: With PACKS, Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Dizzy: Sun., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., $18
LEVITT PAVILION
La Santa Cecilia: With Nina de Freitas, Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., free
Orkesta Mendoza: With Los Mocochetes, Sun., May 28, 5 p.m., free
DeVotchKa: With Annastezhaa, Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $24
Rez Metal Night: With Sage Bond, Merciless Indian Savages, Alliance, Heart Museum and Suspended, Fri., June 9, 6:15 p.m., free
The Drop 104.7: 3rd Annual Block Party: With SWV, Muni Long and Danae Simone, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., free
Kutandara (feat. Taffie Matiure): With Logo Ligi, Sun., June 18, 5 p.m., free
LADAMA: With Lolita, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., free
Soccer Mommy: Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., free
iZCALLi: Movimiento: With El Cro & Fruta Brutal, Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., free
Flobots: Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., free
Jenny and the Mexicats: With Pink Hawks, Sun., July 2, 5 p.m., free
Delgres: With Joe Johnson, Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., free
Tenth Mountain Division Presents: A Midsummer's Night Jam: With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., free
Denver Municipal Band: With Tien Hsieh, Sun., July 9, 5 p.m., free
Color Field presents: SUPER CHILL: The Polish Ambassador, Michal Menert, Marvel Years, Scott Nice and Yemanjo, Sat., July 15, 3 p.m., $20-$25
Color Field Presents: The Dip: Sun., July 16, 5 p.m., free
Heartless Bastards: With Matthew Logan Vasquez, Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., free
Shakedown Street: Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., free
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: With Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band, Wed., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $52-$91.50
All My Relations Celebration: With The Halluci Nation, Samantha Crain and Frank Waln, Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., free
Novalima: With Siembra, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., free
Colorado Dashiki Fest: Sat., Aug. 12, 5 p.m., free
Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra: With Fiesta Colorado Dance Company and Baile Caliente, Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m., free
Oakhurst: Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., free
Japan Fest 2023: With Lyrics Born, Sun., Aug. 27, 5 p.m., free
Bodies of Culture Presents: Language of Legacy: Sun., Sept. 3, 5 p.m., free
Black Uhuru: Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., free
Buffalo Nichols: With The Hardly Nevers, Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., free
Nora en Pure: With Solardo, Booka Shade (Live), Discognition and Black Wands, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $39.95-$54.95
Viva Southwest Mariachi Fest: With Flor de Toloache, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., free
Jennifer Hartswick: With The Cody Sisters, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., free
The Regrettes: Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., free
Chali 2na a& Cut Chemist: With Stay Tuned, Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., free
Gamelan Tunas Mekar: With Mokomba Ensemble, Sun., Sept. 24, 5 p.m., free
Indie 102.3 presents: Divinae Feminae: With Lido Pimienta, Katiria and Lolita, Fri., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., free
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Crooked Rugs: With Sour Magic, Fly Amanita and Chaarm, Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Arlo McKinley: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $20
Jade Oracle: With People in Between and iies, Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15
girli: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $21.50
MARQUIS THEATER
Orthodox: With Chamber and Moral Law, Wed., July 26, 6 p.m., $18
Krooked Kings: Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $20
Pacific Dub: With Tunnel Vision, Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $18
MEOW WOLF
Indie 102.3’s "Serve It!" Pride Party: With Vincint, Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., $25
Julia Wolf: Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $18
The Burroughs: honey imastar (Album Release Party): Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $15
We Are Here. The Drag Guide to Pride: Thu., June 15, 7 p.m.; Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $32.50-$42.50
House of Flora presents: The Storybook KiKi Ball: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $25
Rochelle Jordan: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20
Ransom Records presents: Ransom Camp II: With Hostage Situation, Sythyst B2B Aggro, Pusher B2B Yoto and Wagna B2B Twopercent, Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $20
Mark Farina: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., 29.50
MERCURY CAFE
Totem Pocket: With Random Temple, Pool Sharks and Yes Baby, Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $15
MISSION BALLROOM
EPROM presents: Syntheism Robotics: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $36.95-$75
Streetlight Manifesto & The Bandits of the Acoustic Revolution: Sat., Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m., $34.50
ATLiens: With SubDocta, Samplifire, Cyclops B2B Beastboi and High Zombie, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$39.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE 90s & 2000s Dance Party: One Year Anniversary!: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Straight Up With Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour: Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
Straight No Chaser: Sleighin' It Tour: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$69.50
Dirty Dancing in Concert: Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $50-$95
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Bert Kreischer: Trippin' at Red Rocks: With Dan Soder and Big Jay Oakerson, Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Hög: With Glowing Brain and Fossil Blood, Wed., May 24, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Dream of Industry: With Part Weapon, Thu., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Blankslate PROM: With Robot Tennis Club and Mak, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
FLORA | | FAUNA Spring Issue: Release Party: With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille and Wet Nights, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $25
Deth Rali: With Same Dude and Body, Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Graveyard People: With NUB and People Corrupting People, Tue., June 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Bison Bone: With Cous and Lonely Choir, Fri., June 9, 8:30 p.m., $12-$13
Spaceman Zack: With Bleed The Wicked Menace, Caelum and 6ixth Element, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $15
Junior Retreat: With Post/War and Creek, Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Ghost Tapes: With Glass Human (Tour Kickoff!) and Jade Oracle, Thu., June 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Coastless Creatives presents: Mr. Atomic: With Addie Tonic and Dust Honey, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Our Violet Room (Album Release): With A Boy & His Kite and Morning Bear, Fri., June 30, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Unlimited Vibes: Afro Rave | Juneteenth Edition: With Skratch Cartel, DJ OnDaBeat, DJ Ambitious Boy, Destiny Shynelle and Chris Milly, Sat., June 17, 8:30 p.m., $20-$35
Feels So Close: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $17-$22
Bowling for Soup: Getting Old Sucks Tour: With Authority Zero and Mest, Fri., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $30
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.