50 Cent, Levitt Pavilion's Full Lineup and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

May 11, 2023 6:00AM

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson 50 Cent Facebook
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson just announced a global tour to honor the twentieth anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ and will be performing at Ball Arena on Sunday, July 23. Tickets, $39.50-$249.50, are on sale now.

Levitt Pavilion's outdoor concert series began on Saturday, May 6, and will continue through September. The nonprofit Levitt Foundation has finished announcing its much-anticipated summer schedule, with most shows free to attend (and a limited number of ticketed concerts). See below for the latest announcements; the full lineup can be found here.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour: With Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, Sun., July 23, 7 p.m., $39.50-$249.50
Carin Leon: Colmillo de Leche Tour: Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $65.50-$185.50

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Bury Mia: With Suitable Miss, Wastebasket and Losers Club, Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50
Nita Strauss: Summer Storm Tour: With Lions at the Gate, Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50
AngelMaker: With Vulvodynia, Falsifier, Carcosa and A Wake In Providence, Thu., Aug. 24, 7 p.m., $20-$24.50
Claud: Supermodels Tour Part 1: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25
French 79: Teenagers Tour: With Terror Jr, Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Protest the Hero: Halloween Is for Always: With Moon Tooth, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour: Sun., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $45-$79.50

FOX THEATRE
Krooked Kings: Sick of Being Young Tour: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25
G Flip: Tue., Oct. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$25

GLOBE HALL
Light the Letters: With Tire Shoe and Jordan Lucas, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $15
The Desk Jockeys: With Orca The Band and Drew Dvorchak, Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $15
ZAND: Sewer Star Tour: With Madge, Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Medium Build: With Rett Madison, Fri., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $17-$20
This Is the Kit: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$24

HI-DIVE
LEGS. The Band (EP Release Party): With Hen & the Cocks, The Ephinjis and Gila Teen, Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Moon Pussy: With Porcelain, Quits and Messiahvore, Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Telekinetic Yeti: With Stinking Lizaveta, Somnuri and Hashtronaut, Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $17-$22
The Thing: Wed., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Kenny Cornbread & the Biscuit Boys: With Horse Bitch, Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $15
The Copper Children: With Family Mystic, Fri., June 30, 6 p.m., $15
nimino: Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $10-$15
James Ivy: Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Wunderhorse: Wed., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Geese: With PACKS, Mon., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Dizzy: Sun., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., $18

LEVITT PAVILION
 La Santa Cecilia: With Nina de Freitas, Sat., May 13, 7 p.m., free
Orkesta Mendoza: With Los Mocochetes, Sun., May 28, 5 p.m., free
DeVotchKa: With Annastezhaa, Sat., June 3, 7 p.m., $24
Rez Metal Night: With Sage Bond, Merciless Indian Savages, Alliance, Heart Museum and Suspended, Fri., June 9, 6:15 p.m., free
The Drop 104.7: 3rd Annual Block Party: With SWV, Muni Long and Danae Simone, Sat., June 10, 7 p.m., free
Kutandara (feat. Taffie Matiure): With Logo Ligi, Sun., June 18, 5 p.m., free
LADAMA: With Lolita, Wed., June 21, 7 p.m., free
Soccer Mommy: Thu., June 22, 7 p.m., free
iZCALLi: Movimiento: With El Cro & Fruta Brutal, Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., free
Flobots: Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., free
Jenny and the Mexicats: With Pink Hawks, Sun., July 2, 5 p.m., free
Delgres: With Joe Johnson, Thu., July 6, 7 p.m., free
Tenth Mountain Division Presents: A Midsummer's Night Jam: With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Sat., July 8, 7 p.m., free
Denver Municipal Band: With Tien Hsieh, Sun., July 9, 5 p.m., free
Color Field presents: SUPER CHILL: The Polish Ambassador, Michal Menert, Marvel Years, Scott Nice and Yemanjo, Sat., July 15, 3 p.m., $20-$25
Color Field Presents: The Dip: Sun., July 16, 5 p.m., free
Heartless Bastards: With Matthew Logan Vasquez, Fri., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., free
Shakedown Street: Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., free
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: With Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band, Wed., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., $52-$91.50
All My Relations Celebration: With The Halluci Nation, Samantha Crain and Frank Waln, Thu., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., free
Novalima: With Siembra, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., free
Colorado Dashiki Fest: Sat., Aug. 12, 5 p.m., free
Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra: With Fiesta Colorado Dance Company and Baile Caliente, Sun., Aug. 13, 5 p.m., free
Oakhurst: Fri., Aug. 25, 7 p.m., free
Japan Fest 2023: With Lyrics Born, Sun., Aug. 27, 5 p.m., free
Bodies of Culture Presents: Language of Legacy: Sun., Sept. 3, 5 p.m., free
Black Uhuru: Sat., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., free
Buffalo Nichols: With The Hardly Nevers, Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., free
Nora en Pure: With Solardo, Booka Shade (Live), Discognition and Black Wands, Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $39.95-$54.95
Viva Southwest Mariachi Fest: With Flor de Toloache, Sat., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., free
Jennifer Hartswick: With The Cody Sisters, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., free
The Regrettes: Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., free
Chali 2na a& Cut Chemist: With Stay Tuned, Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., free
Gamelan Tunas Mekar: With Mokomba Ensemble, Sun., Sept. 24, 5 p.m., free
Indie 102.3 presents: Divinae Feminae: With Lido Pimienta, Katiria and Lolita, Fri., Sept. 29, 6 p.m., free

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Crooked Rugs: With Sour Magic, Fly Amanita and Chaarm, Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Arlo McKinley: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $20
Jade Oracle: With People in Between and iies, Tue., Aug. 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15
girli: Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $21.50

MARQUIS THEATER
Orthodox: With Chamber and Moral Law, Wed., July 26, 6 p.m., $18
Krooked Kings: Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $20
Pacific Dub: With Tunnel Vision, Fri., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $18

MEOW WOLF
Indie 102.3’s "Serve It!" Pride Party: With Vincint, Fri., June 2, 8 p.m., $25
Julia Wolf: Mon., June 5, 8 p.m., $18
The Burroughs: honey imastar (Album Release Party): Fri., June 9, 8 p.m., $15
We Are Here. The Drag Guide to Pride: Thu., June 15, 7 p.m.; Fri., June 16, 7 p.m., $32.50-$42.50
House of Flora presents: The Storybook KiKi Ball: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $25
Rochelle Jordan: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $20
Ransom Records presents: Ransom Camp II: With Hostage Situation, Sythyst B2B Aggro, Pusher B2B Yoto and Wagna B2B Twopercent, Sat., June 24, 9 p.m., $20
Mark Farina: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., 29.50

MERCURY CAFE
Totem Pocket: With Random Temple, Pool Sharks and Yes Baby, Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $15

MISSION BALLROOM
EPROM presents: Syntheism Robotics: Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., $36.95-$75
Streetlight Manifesto & The Bandits of the Acoustic Revolution: Sat., Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m., $34.50
ATLiens: With SubDocta, Samplifire, Cyclops B2B Beastboi and High Zombie, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$39.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE 90s & 2000s Dance Party: One Year Anniversary!: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Straight Up With Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour: Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50
Straight No Chaser: Sleighin' It Tour: Sat., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$69.50
Dirty Dancing in Concert: Sun., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $50-$95

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Bert Kreischer: Trippin' at Red Rocks: With Dan Soder and Big Jay Oakerson, Wed., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

SKYLARK LOUNGE
 Hög: With Glowing Brain and Fossil Blood, Wed., May 24, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Dream of Industry: With Part Weapon, Thu., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Blankslate PROM: With Robot Tennis Club and Mak, Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15
FLORA | | FAUNA Spring Issue: Release Party: With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille and Wet Nights, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $25
Deth Rali: With Same Dude and Body, Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Graveyard People: With NUB and People Corrupting People, Tue., June 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Bison Bone: With Cous and Lonely Choir, Fri., June 9, 8:30 p.m., $12-$13
Spaceman Zack: With Bleed The Wicked Menace, Caelum and 6ixth Element, Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $15
Junior Retreat: With Post/War and Creek, Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Ghost Tapes: With Glass Human (Tour Kickoff!) and Jade Oracle, Thu., June 22, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Coastless Creatives presents: Mr. Atomic: With Addie Tonic and Dust Honey, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Our Violet Room (Album Release): With A Boy & His Kite and Morning Bear, Fri., June 30, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Unlimited Vibes: Afro Rave | Juneteenth Edition: With Skratch Cartel, DJ OnDaBeat, DJ Ambitious Boy, Destiny Shynelle and Chris Milly, Sat., June 17, 8:30 p.m., $20-$35
Feels So Close: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $17-$22
Bowling for Soup: Getting Old Sucks Tour: With Authority Zero and Mest, Fri., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $30

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
