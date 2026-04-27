Concerts

Alesso Brought Melodrama and Mile-High Euphoria to Red Rocks

Alesso headlined Red Rocks for an unforgettable show.
By Brandon JohnsonApril 27, 2026
Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
Alesso was a staple of the “golden era” of EDM (roughly 2011–2016) alongside Avicii, Calvin Harris, and Zedd.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
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Alesso didn’t try to outshine Red Rocks at his April 25 performance—he just leaned into what he does best: big, glossy emotion with enough drop-driven payoff to keep the altitude from getting to anyone’s head.

The set played like a love letter to peak-era progressive house, with “Years” and “If I Lose Myself” landing like muscle memory for a crowd that clearly grew up on this stuff. There were newer, pop-leaning detours, but the real electricity came when he tapped into that old-school, hands-up catharsis that Red Rocks practically demands. See photos from the show below.

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
Alesso’s real name is Alessandro Lindblad—he’s Swedish with Italian roots.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso discovered him and became an early mentor.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
He’s also produced under pressure to evolve beyond the “EDM bubble” as trends shifted toward house and techno.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
“Years” with Matthew Koma helped cement his reputation for emotional, festival-ready anthems.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo of concertgoers during Alesso at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
Concertgoers during Alesso at Red Rocks.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo of concertgoers during Alesso at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
Concertgoers grooving.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Related

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
Alesso has headlined major festivals like Coachella, Ultra, Tomorrowland, and EDC multiple times.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
He’s been ranked multiple times in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list, peaking in the top 15.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
His live sets often mix nostalgia (classic progressive house) with newer radio-friendly material.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
He’s also experimented with darker, club-oriented sounds under different releases.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Related

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
He was born in Stockholm in 1991, making him one of the younger breakout stars of the early 2010s EDM boom.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
He’s one of the few EDM artists who can pivot between mainstage festivals and more intimate club sets.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
“Heroes (We Could Be)” became one of his biggest crossover hits, especially in the U.S.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Alesso performed live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on April 25.
He’s part of the lineage that helped make Swedish producers synonymous with global dance dominance.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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