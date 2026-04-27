Alesso Brought Melodrama and Mile-High Euphoria to Red Rocks

Alesso was a staple of the “golden era” of EDM (roughly 2011–2016) alongside Avicii, Calvin Harris, and Zedd.

Alesso didn’t try to outshine Red Rocks at his April 25 performance—he just leaned into what he does best: big, glossy emotion with enough drop-driven payoff to keep the altitude from getting to anyone’s head.

The set played like a love letter to peak-era progressive house, with “Years” and “If I Lose Myself” landing like muscle memory for a crowd that clearly grew up on this stuff. There were newer, pop-leaning detours, but the real electricity came when he tapped into that old-school, hands-up catharsis that Red Rocks practically demands. See photos from the show below.

Alesso’s real name is Alessandro Lindblad—he’s Swedish with Italian roots. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Swedish House Mafia’s Sebastian Ingrosso discovered him and became an early mentor. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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He’s also produced under pressure to evolve beyond the “EDM bubble” as trends shifted toward house and techno. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

“Years” with Matthew Koma helped cement his reputation for emotional, festival-ready anthems. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Concertgoers during Alesso at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Concertgoers grooving. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Alesso has headlined major festivals like Coachella, Ultra, Tomorrowland, and EDC multiple times. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

He’s been ranked multiple times in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list, peaking in the top 15. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

His live sets often mix nostalgia (classic progressive house) with newer radio-friendly material. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

He’s also experimented with darker, club-oriented sounds under different releases. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Related All the 2026 Red Rocks Concerts Announced So Far

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He was born in Stockholm in 1991, making him one of the younger breakout stars of the early 2010s EDM boom. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

He’s one of the few EDM artists who can pivot between mainstage festivals and more intimate club sets. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

“Heroes (We Could Be)” became one of his biggest crossover hits, especially in the U.S. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)