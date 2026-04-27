Alesso Brought Melodrama and Mile-High Euphoria to Red Rocks

Alesso didn’t try to outshine Red Rocks at his April 25 performance—he just leaned into what he does best: big, glossy emotion with enough drop-driven payoff to keep the altitude from getting to anyone’s head.
The set played like a love letter to peak-era progressive house, with “Years” and “If I Lose Myself” landing like muscle memory for a crowd that clearly grew up on this stuff. There were newer, pop-leaning detours, but the real electricity came when he tapped into that old-school, hands-up catharsis that Red Rocks practically demands. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com