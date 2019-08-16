The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Mumford & Sons continues its three-night run at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre this weekend, while shows at Red Rocks include the John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band tonight, Slightly Stoopid tomorrow and Gov't Mule on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Phantogram at Mission Ballroom, former Turbonegro frontman Hank Von Hell at the Oriental Theater and Chris Isaak at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
Mumford & Sons (also August 17)
$39.95-$99.50, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band
$45-$79.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Celso Piña
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Flying Lotus
$30-$85, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Riot Ten
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
’80s New Wave Party with the Cured and Arena
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Summit
Michigan Rattlers
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Damien Jurado
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
Slightly Stoopid
$21.25-$85, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Backyard Party
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Chris Isaak
$46-$56, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton
Jewel
$35-$45, Ellie Caulkings Opera House
The Claypool Lennon Delirium
$36.75-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Adiel Mitchell
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
$40-$64, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Hank Von Hell
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Snail Mail
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
A Deitch Family Affair
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Mal Blum
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Eldren
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Catherine Russell
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle
D.A.R.C. Allstars
$8, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
The B-52s
$29.95-$250, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Gov't Mule
$47.50-$85, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Brothers Comatose
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Phantogram
$36.75-$79, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
$71-$76, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Dragutante
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Old Man Gloom
$20-$32, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Y La Bamba
$14, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
