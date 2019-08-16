 


Phantogram headlines the Mission Ballroom on Sunday.EXPAND
Phantogram headlines the Mission Ballroom on Sunday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 16, 2019 | 5:55am
Mumford & Sons continues its three-night run at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre this weekend, while shows at Red Rocks include the John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band tonight, Slightly Stoopid tomorrow and Gov't Mule on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are Phantogram at Mission Ballroom, former Turbonegro frontman Hank Von Hell at the Oriental Theater and Chris Isaak at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mumford & Sons (also August 17)
$39.95-$99.50, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

John Butler Trio and Yonder Mountain String Band
$45-$79.50, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Celso Piña
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Flying Lotus
$30-$85, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Riot Ten
$25-$27, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

80s New Wave Party with the Cured and Arena
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Summit

Michigan Rattlers
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Damien Jurado
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Slightly Stoopid
$21.25-$85, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Backyard Party
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Chris Isaak
$46-$56, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton

Jewel
$35-$45, Ellie Caulkings Opera House

The Claypool Lennon Delirium
$36.75-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Adiel Mitchell
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Moon Room

Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
$40-$64, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Hank Von Hell
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Snail Mail
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

A Deitch Family Affair
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Mal Blum
$12-$15, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Eldren
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Catherine Russell
$15-$35, 7 p.m., Dazzle

D.A.R.C. Allstars
$8, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

The B-52s
$29.95-$250, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Gov't Mule
$47.50-$85, 5 p.m.,  Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Brothers Comatose
Free/VIP $30, 4 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Phantogram
$36.75-$79, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
$71-$76, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Dragutante
$20-$40, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Old Man Gloom
$20-$32, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Y La Bamba
$14, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

