 Billy Strings Fiddler's Green Run Near Denver: Tickets, More Info
Billy Strings Announces Fiddler's Green Run: Tickets and More Info

You'll be able to purchase tickets in-person at Mission Ballroom on January 10 before general on-sale onJanuary 12.
January 9, 2024
Billy Strings will play Fiddler's Green May 17-18.
Billy Strings will play Fiddler's Green May 17-18. billystrings1 / facebook
If you follow Billy Strings on Instagram, you probably noticed the January 8 post hinting at a big announcement with Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, one that Denver bluegrass lovers have been highly anticipating. Now the big news is out: Billy Strings is bringing his innovative bluegrass to Fiddler's for a two-night run on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 10; a limited number of tickets will be available at the same time for in-person purchase at Mission Ballroom's box office. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 12, at AXS. Find more details at billystrings.com/tour and set your timers, because these tix will be going, going, gone.

This is Billy's first Colorado announcement for 2024; last winter, the bluegrass star played 1STBANK Center (followed by a Knew Conscious performance) as well as a show at Mission Ballroom in the spring. See what the guitar wizard's live sets are like below: In the meantime, Billy is up for three Grammy Awards this year: Best Bluegrass Album, for Me/And/Dad; Best American Roots Song, for “California Sober” with Willie Nelson; and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “High Note” with Dierks Bentley.

Find more concerts at our concert calendar.
