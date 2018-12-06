Bud Bronson & the Good Timers Have a New Music Video

Denver rock-and-roll band Bud Bronson & the Good Timers have dropped a music video for the single “We Are The Champions [of the basement]”. It is the first video of a song off their newly released record, Between the Outfield and Outerspace, an album about no longer being able to put off growing up.
The video, directed by Matt Mooney, was shot in the Denver area at spots like Walt’s Tire Service and the music venue Globe Hall.
See the new video below:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
It opens on a sad scene: drummer Forrest Bartosh living in a trailer littered with 7-Eleven snacks and light beer, scanning an old high-school yearbook and remembering the past a little too fondly.
As Bartosh begins turning his life around through rigorous exercise and training, his efforts are derailed by the rest of the Good Timers, as they rope him into returning to his old, unhealthy lifestyle and playing a show at their high-school reunion. By the end of the video, Bartosh has the rest of the band leaving the past behind, almost exactly the way he did in the beginning: with some light exercise in short shorts.
Lead vocalist and guitarist Brian Beer has made it no secret that the latest album is an attempt to retire from being the life of the party and face the real world. The “We Are The Champions [of the Basement]” video reaffirms the message.
“We’ve always been a band about nostalgia, but I think this is our way of saying that nostalgia should not be taken too seriously,” says Beer. “You can look fondly upon the past, but you can mis-remember it and try to recreate it. I think that’s the realization that Forrest has in the video."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!