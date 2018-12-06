Bud Bronson & the Good Timers Have a New Music Video

Denver rock-and-roll band Bud Bronson & the Good Timers have dropped a music video for the single “We Are The Champions [of the basement]”. It is the first video of a song off their newly released record, Between the Outfield and Outerspace, an album about no longer being able to put off growing up.

The video, directed by Matt Mooney, was shot in the Denver area at spots like Walt’s Tire Service and the music venue Globe Hall.