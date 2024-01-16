Charley Crockett, Qveen Herby and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Continue cowboy traditions with Tom Amend and the Grand Champion Steers at the Brown Palace Hotel on Friday, January 9, and help celebrate a Denver venue's 21st anniversary with Sages & Spirits at Cervantes' on Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Qveen Herby
Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$40
Qveen Herby is the hip-hop alter ego of Amy Noonan (formerly of pop duo Karmin), the fabulous representative of femme-powered rap music. Her lyrics are simultaneously sharp and fun, and the incredibly infectious beats transform each of her songs into high-caliber earworms. Arizona hip-hop sensation Pertinence opens the show both nights.
Wabi
Wednesday, January 17, 9 p.m.
Goosetown Tavern, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Check out this new Wednesday residence at one of the "100 Denver Bars We Can't Live Without." The local electro-psych outfit Wabi is a new mini supergroup comprising Kevin Sankel (aka DJ Carbon) and Eric Halborg (frontman for Denver psych-blues group Dragondeer).
Charley Crockett
Thursday, January 18, and Friday, January 19, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$45-$129.95
As the Stock Show rages on, keep your boots stretched out by scootin' across the dance floor at this nearby stellar venue (known for its massive futuristic disco ball). Captivating country crooner Charley Crockett (a descendent of the Western folk hero Davy Crockett) will keep the room filled with his high-energy honky-tonk tunes. Fellow Texas bluesman Dylan Bishop provides support both nights.
Tom Amend at the 78th Annual Steer
Friday, January 19, 11 a.m.
Brown Palace Hotel Tea Room, 321 17th Street
Free
Jazzy Denver pianist Tom Amend can be seen tickling the ivories all around town at various jazz clubs, but is also a regular on the lobby piano at this historic downtown hotel. Every year during the last weekend of the Stock Show, the Brown Palace hosts the longtime Denver tradition of parading the grand champion steers into the hotel lobby. Swing on in for some afternoon tea accompanied by relaxing jazz and the best bovines around.
The Sun Ra Project
Friday, January 19, 7 p.m.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11
$20-$25
Sneak away from the city's hustle and bustle at this soothing sound and light gallery known for its healing and transformative art experiences. This particular "Immersive Jazz-Art Experience" will be headlined by a trio of Denver musicians (trumpeter Hugh Ragin, keyboardist Sean Winters and percussionist Janine Santana) paying tribute to the late Afro-cosmic jazz genius Sun Ra. In addition to the live music, a short jazz film is to be projected, and the experience will conclude with the legendary Lumonics light show.
Cervantes' 21st Anniversary Celebration
Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$37.50
Cervantes' is finally old enough to buy alcohol! We chose this storied Five Points neighborhood concert hall as the the Best Indoor-Outdoor Venue of 2023, and this year Cervantes' will celebrate its 21st birthday by throwing a two-night rager. The festivities will be enhanced by the Grateful Dead tribute supergroup known as Sages & Spirits, whose members include Dark Star Orchestra bandmates Rob Eaton, Skip Vangelas and Rob Barraco joined by fellow Deadhead enthusiast maestros Melvin Seals, John Kadlecik, Jay Lane and Jake Wolf.
Pete Walker - Cover Montage from Pete Walker on Vimeo.Pete Walker
Sunday, January 21, 3 p.m.
The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford Street, Golden
Free
The Stock Show might be ending on Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't keep cowboying around! Head on out to the Golden Mill, which has free concerts on the patio every week (weather permitting), with this Sunday being filled with folksy sounds from Denver's Pete Walker.
