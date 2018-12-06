My Morning Jacket, Lettuce and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

My Morning Jacket headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, as part of a very limited summer run. Tickets, $55 to $95, go on sale Friday, December 7, at 10 a.m.
Lettuce will perform two sets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 15, including a Jerry Garcia Band cover set. TAUK and the Soul Rebels open. Tickets, $45, go on sale Friday, December 7, at 10 a.m.
As we reported earlier this week, Hootie & the Blowfish and Anderson .Paak recently announced Denver concerts.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The California Honeydrops: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Jeremy Garrett (The Infamous Stringdusters) & Friends: Feat. Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Neal Evans (Dopapod), Joel Searls (Genetics), & Josh Shilling, Thu., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics and the Russ Liquid Test: With lespecial and Krushendo, Sat., Jan. 19, 8:15 p.m., $18-$20.
Thriftworks: With Goopsteppa, Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Whitey Morgan: Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$75.
LoUd Life Crew: Sat., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Robert Randolph & the Family Band: Sun., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $25-$50.
Shoreline Mafia: Sat., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Shwayze: Fri., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20.
Downlink: Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Midnight Club: With One Flew West, Creature Canopy, Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $15.
Valentino Khan: Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25.
ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Christopher Cross: Tue., April 16, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Deva Premal & Miten: Thu., May 2, 7:30 p.m., $35-$108.
Piff the Magic Dragon: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
Yacht Rock Revue: Thu., May 9, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Judas Priest: Wed., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Comethazine: With Lil Gnar, TNT Tez and more, Wed., Feb. 13, 7:15 p.m., $20-$102.
Dave Watts Birthday Bash: Ft. Dave Watts, Garrett Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (The Motet), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Matt Jalbert (TAUK), Steve Watkins, Kim Dawson, Nick Gerlach, Gabe Mervine, Tanya Shylock with Jaden Carlson Band, Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon) & UllrGrass All-Stars: Feat. members of Rapidgrass and more w/ Coral Creek (Dead Set), Pick & Howl, Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Expendables: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Lespecial: With Turtleneck, Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
String Jam: Feat. Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Neal Evans (Dopapod), Joel Searls (Genetics), Josh Shilling and more, Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Thriftworks: With Goopsteppa, Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$22.
WhiteWater Ramble: Feat. DJ Fullmetal with Grassfed, Feed the Dog, Thu., Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.
Hootie & the Blowfish: With Barenaked Ladies, Thu., July 11, 7 p.m., $30-$129.50.
Anderson .Paak: Wed., Feb. 13, 7 p.m., $39.50.
Ben Rector: With Josie Dunne, Fri., April 19, 6:30 p.m., $34.75.
Dead & Company: Fri., July 5, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., July 6, 6:30 p.m., $65-$155.
Dean Lewis: Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
J.I.D: Wed., Feb. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$99.
Kessel Run (album release): With the Casino Effect, Sat., Feb. 16, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
MarchFourth: Fri., March 22, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Russ Liquid: With Chewy&Bach, Funkstatik, Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Jauntee: Post Trey Anastasio party, Fri., Dec. 14, 11:30 p.m., $5/free with Trey ticket stub.
Broncho: Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $17-$19.50.
A Country Christmas: Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Gang of Four: Mon., Feb. 11, 9:30 p.m., $25-$28.
Grandson: Wed., March 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Men I Trust: Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Prateek Kuhad: Thu., March 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard): Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $16-$19.
Cypherpalooza: Feat. AP, Doobie Newton, Nathan Palmer with Fineese Gang, Ransteez, Pac, Drama Tone, MiKEMiNDED, BMG Show, Koo Qua, Jelie, Nakira, Cash Grass Rod, Elle and more, Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Float Like a Buffalo (album release): With Brothers of Brass, 21 Taras, Graham Good & the Painters, Fri., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $13.
Lords of Acid: With Orgy, Genitorturers, Little Miss Nasty, Sat., March 2, 6:30 p.m., $25.
The Commonheart: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hand Habits: Sat., March 30, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
The Last Bison: Thu., April 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Magic City Hippies: Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Aaron Carter: Wed., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$70.
The Bad Engrish: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dreamgirl + Acid Tongue: Mon., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mad Pow: Sun., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Trouble Notes: Sun., April 21, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Aesthetic Perfection: Fri., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Donna Missal: Wed., March 20, 7 p.m., $16-$79.
Ghost Atlas: Tue., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
P.O.S.: Wed., Feb. 6, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Shaggy 2 Dope: Mon., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: Fri., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Violent J: With Esham, Fri., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Boombox Cartel: Thu., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$29.
Jenny Lewis: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $28.75-$30.
Jessie James Decker: With the Sisterhood Band, Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $32.50.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., May 10, 9 p.m., $29.50.
Citizen Cope: With David Ramirez, Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., $25-$59.95.
Paula Poundstone: Fri., May 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55.
Tesla: Mon., April 1, 8 p.m., $45-$78.
Andrea Bocelli: With the Colorado Symphony, Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., $82-$368.
Hillsong United: With Amanda Lindsey Cook and Mack Brock, Sat., June 22, 7:30 p.m., $24.50-$99.50.
Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.: Wed., July 10, 7 p.m., $29.50-$225.
The Head & the Heart: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., $45-$89.50.
John Prine with the Colorado Symphony: With I'm With Her, Sun., July 28, 7 p.m., $55-$150.
Lotus: With Ghostland Observatory, Sat., April 27, 6 p.m., $29.50-$42.
Lettuce: Sat., June 15, 6 p.m., $29.75-$39.75.
My Morning Jacket: Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $50-$95.
The Piano Guys: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $49-$71.50.
Greg Adams & East Bay Soul: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Jeffrey Foucault: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Michael McDermott: Sun., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Soul School: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: Tue., March 26, 7 p.m., $27.50-$126.50.
Broods: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Lotus: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m.
Marianas Trench: Tue., May 28, 7 p.m., $25-$27.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!