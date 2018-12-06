 


4
My Morning Jacket returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
My Morning Jacket returns to Red Rocks for two nights.
Miles Chrisinger

My Morning Jacket, Lettuce and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | December 6, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

My Morning Jacket headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3, as part of a very limited summer run. Tickets, $55 to $95, go on sale Friday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

Lettuce will perform two sets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 15, including a Jerry Garcia Band cover set. TAUK and the Soul Rebels open. Tickets, $45, go on sale Friday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, Hootie & the Blowfish and Anderson .Paak recently announced Denver concerts.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

The California Honeydrops: Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Jeremy Garrett (The Infamous Stringdusters) & Friends: Feat. Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Neal Evans (Dopapod), Joel Searls (Genetics), & Josh Shilling, Thu., Feb. 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Michal Menert & the Pretty Fantastics and the Russ Liquid Test: With lespecial and Krushendo, Sat., Jan. 19, 8:15 p.m., $18-$20.
Thriftworks: With Goopsteppa, Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Whitey Morgan: Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$75.

THE BLACK SHEEP

LoUd Life Crew: Sat., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
Robert Randolph & the Family Band: Sun., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $25-$50.
Shoreline Mafia: Sat., Feb. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
Shwayze: Fri., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Downlink: Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Midnight Club: With One Flew West, Creature Canopy, Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $15.
Valentino Khan: Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $25.
ZOSO (The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience): Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Christopher Cross: Tue., April 16, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Deva Premal & Miten: Thu., May 2, 7:30 p.m., $35-$108.
Piff the Magic Dragon: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$45.
Yacht Rock Revue: Thu., May 9, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

BROADMOOR WORLD ARENA

Judas Priest: Wed., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Comethazine: With Lil Gnar, TNT Tez and more, Wed., Feb. 13, 7:15 p.m., $20-$102.
Dave Watts Birthday Bash: Ft. Dave Watts, Garrett Sayers, Lyle Divinsky (The Motet), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Jeff Franca (Thievery Corp), Matt Jalbert (TAUK), Steve Watkins, Kim Dawson, Nick Gerlach, Gabe Mervine, Tanya Shylock with Jaden Carlson Band, Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon) & UllrGrass All-Stars: Feat. members of Rapidgrass and more w/ Coral Creek (Dead Set), Pick & Howl, Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
The Expendables: Fri., March 15, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Lespecial: With Turtleneck, Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
String Jam: Feat. Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident), Neal Evans (Dopapod), Joel Searls (Genetics), Josh Shilling and more, Sat., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Thriftworks: With Goopsteppa, Fri., Feb. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$22.
WhiteWater Ramble: Feat. DJ Fullmetal with Grassfed, Feed the Dog, Thu., Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Hootie & the Blowfish: With Barenaked Ladies, Thu., July 11, 7 p.m., $30-$129.50.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Anderson .Paak: Wed., Feb. 13, 7 p.m., $39.50.
Ben Rector: With Josie Dunne, Fri., April 19, 6:30 p.m., $34.75.

FOLSOM FIELD

Dead & Company: Fri., July 5, 6:30 p.m.; Sat., July 6, 6:30 p.m., $65-$155.

FOX THEATRE

Dean Lewis: Sat., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
J.I.D: Wed., Feb. 6, 9 p.m., $25-$99.
Kessel Run (album release): With the Casino Effect, Sat., Feb. 16, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
MarchFourth: Fri., March 22, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Russ Liquid: With Chewy&Bach, Funkstatik, Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
The Jauntee: Post Trey Anastasio party, Fri., Dec. 14, 11:30 p.m., $5/free with Trey ticket stub.

GLOBE HALL

Broncho: Fri., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $17-$19.50.
A Country Christmas: Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $10-$14.
Gang of Four: Mon., Feb. 11, 9:30 p.m., $25-$28.
Grandson: Wed., March 6, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Men I Trust: Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Prateek Kuhad: Thu., March 28, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
William Ryan Key (of Yellowcard): Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $16-$19.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Cypherpalooza: Feat. AP, Doobie Newton, Nathan Palmer with Fineese Gang, Ransteez, Pac, Drama Tone, MiKEMiNDED, BMG Show, Koo Qua, Jelie, Nakira, Cash Grass Rod, Elle and more, Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Float Like a Buffalo (album release): With Brothers of Brass, 21 Taras, Graham Good & the Painters, Fri., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $13.
Lords of Acid: With Orgy, Genitorturers, Little Miss Nasty, Sat., March 2, 6:30 p.m., $25.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Commonheart: Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hand Habits: Sat., March 30, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
The Last Bison: Thu., April 4, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Magic City Hippies: Fri., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Aaron Carter: Wed., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$70.
The Bad Engrish: Fri., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dreamgirl + Acid Tongue: Mon., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mad Pow: Sun., Jan. 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Trouble Notes: Sun., April 21, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Aesthetic Perfection: Fri., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Donna Missal: Wed., March 20, 7 p.m., $16-$79.
Ghost Atlas: Tue., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
P.O.S.: Wed., Feb. 6, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Shaggy 2 Dope: Mon., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds: Fri., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $16-$18.
Violent J: With Esham, Fri., Jan. 18, 7 p.m., $20-$25.

OGDEN THEATRE

Boombox Cartel: Thu., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$29.
Jenny Lewis: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $28.75-$30.
Jessie James Decker: With the Sisterhood Band, Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $32.50.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., May 10, 9 p.m., $29.50.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Citizen Cope: With David Ramirez, Fri., March 15, 8 p.m., $25-$59.95.
Paula Poundstone: Fri., May 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55.
Tesla: Mon., April 1, 8 p.m., $45-$78.

PEPSI CENTER

Andrea Bocelli: With the Colorado Symphony, Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., $82-$368.
Hillsong United: With Amanda Lindsey Cook and Mack Brock, Sat., June 22, 7:30 p.m., $24.50-$99.50.
Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.: Wed., July 10, 7 p.m., $29.50-$225.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Head & the Heart: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., $45-$89.50.
John Prine with the Colorado Symphony: With I'm With Her, Sun., July 28, 7 p.m., $55-$150.
Lotus: With Ghostland Observatory, Sat., April 27, 6 p.m., $29.50-$42.
Lettuce: Sat., June 15, 6 p.m., $29.75-$39.75.
My Morning Jacket: Fri., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $50-$95.
The Piano Guys: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $49-$71.50.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Greg Adams & East Bay Soul: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $25-$35.
Jeffrey Foucault: Fri., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Michael McDermott: Sun., April 7, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Soul School: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

SUMMIT

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie: Tue., March 26, 7 p.m., $27.50-$126.50.
Broods: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Lotus: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m.
Marianas Trench: Tue., May 28, 7 p.m., $25-$27.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

