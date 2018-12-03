Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies Announce Colorado Dates

Hootie and the Blowfish are coming to Denver.

Hootie and the Blowfish are headed back on the road full-time. With support from Barenaked Ladies, the band will be heading to Colorado this summer, on the 44-city Group Therapy Tour.

The concerts will celebrate a new album from Hootie, to be released in 2019, along with a re-release of the band's debut record, Cracked Rear View, which turns 25 next year.