Bruno Mars headlines the Pepsi Center tonight and tomorrow.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 7, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Nearly a year ago, Bruno Mars had to bow out of his Pepsi Center gig because of doctor's orders, but he'll finally be back at the venue for two shows this weekend with Boyz II Men opening. STS9 takes over Red Rocks for two nights while Boy George & Culture Club, the B-52's and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey are at Fiddler's Green on Saturday. Dead Kennedys and Killing Joke, both celebrating fortieth anniversaries tonight, are at the Ogden Theatre and Oriental Theater, respectively. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Bruno Mars (also September 8)
$59.50-$175, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

STS9 (also September 8)
$42.50-$79.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dead Kennedys
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Keller Williams' Pettygrass
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Killing Joke
$26-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

MarchFourth
$19, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Keith Oxman Quartet
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Cowboy Mouth (also September 8)
$23-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Boy George & Culture Club
$29.50-$89.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

The Verve Pipe
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion Denver

Hanson & the Colorado Symphony
$34-$94, Boettcher Concert Hall

Total Chaos
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Wovenhand
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Darden Smith
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Sunnyside Music Festival
Free, 12 p.m., Chaffee Park

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Maroon 5
$49.50-$149.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

O.A.R.
$45.50-$85.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Butch Walker
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Puddle of Mudd
$30-$100, 5:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Mushroomhead
$34, 5 p.m., Roxy Theater


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

