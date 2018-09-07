The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Nearly a year ago, Bruno Mars had to bow out of his Pepsi Center gig because of doctor's orders, but he'll finally be back at the venue for two shows this weekend with Boyz II Men opening. STS9 takes over Red Rocks for two nights while Boy George & Culture Club, the B-52's and the Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey are at Fiddler's Green on Saturday. Dead Kennedys and Killing Joke, both celebrating fortieth anniversaries tonight, are at the Ogden Theatre and Oriental Theater, respectively. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Bruno Mars (also September 8)
$59.50-$175, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
STS9 (also September 8)
$42.50-$79.50, 6 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dead Kennedys
$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Keller Williams' Pettygrass
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Killing Joke
$26-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
MarchFourth
$19, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Keith Oxman Quartet
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Cowboy Mouth (also September 8)
$23-$25, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Boy George & Culture Club
$29.50-$89.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
The Verve Pipe
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion Denver
Hanson & the Colorado Symphony
$34-$94, Boettcher Concert Hall
Total Chaos
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Wovenhand
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Darden Smith
$20, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Sunnyside Music Festival
Free, 12 p.m., Chaffee Park
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Maroon 5
$49.50-$149.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
O.A.R.
$45.50-$85.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Butch Walker
$25-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Puddle of Mudd
$30-$100, 5:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Mushroomhead
$34, 5 p.m., Roxy Theater
