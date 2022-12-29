Our Ten Most Popular Music Stories in 2022

With a music scene as lively as Denver's, it can be tough to remember all of the noteworthy events of the past year. We just served up the ten biggest music stories from 2022, and now we're sharing our ten most popular music stories.
Readers closely followed news of venue openings and reopenings, but they also clicked on a profile of the Broncos' go-to singer for the national anthem, the shocking announcement that ARISE had canceled just two weeks before the scheduled fest, and the reveal of a new hip-hop oasis. Here are our most-read music stories in 2022:
Skylark Lounge Reopens With Nathaniel Rateliff as Co-Owner
Denver rock superstar Nathaniel Rateliff (of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) and his junior high buddy Bob Ashby always wanted to own a bar together, so when Scott Heron decided to sell the Skylark Lounge, the decision to buy it was a no-brainer. The pair, along with 7S Management founder Chris Tetzeli, purchased the spot in 2021 with the promise that they would retain the spirit of the bar while sprucing it up a bit, renovating the upstairs pool room into a 75-person-capacity live-music venue while keeping the first-floor stage for DJs, comedy acts and more.
The Beacon Grand Opening in RiNo
Although the Beacon technically opened at 2854 Larimer Street a week before Christmas last year (the venue just celebrated its one-year anniversary), it held a grand opening in mid-January that pulled in a psychedelic swarm of revelers eager to take in the new RiNo hot spot. A champion of local creatives, the Beacon is known for its immersive art installations, secret sets from famous DJs and Burning Man atmosphere that welcomes everyone — except "buttheads."
Disco Pig Opens in Larimer
Fourteen blocks down Larimer from the Beacon, the ’70s returned to Larimer Square with the debut of Disco Pig in March. This was the Handsome Boys' third spot on the block, after Hidden Gems Ice Cream and Larimer Wonderland. When Disco Pig quickly outgrew its original space, the Handsome Boys simply moved it across the street to 1414 Larimer, keeping their Larimer Square empire alive — and filled with lively disco music.
Kayla Ruby: The Denver Broncos' Go-To for the National Anthem
Broomfield country singer Kayla Ruby may not be a household name, but she's certainly recognizable to Broncos fans. The 21-year-old made her debut national anthem performance at Empower Field on the team's opening day on September 11, 2017, when she was just a senior in high school, and became a regular after that. Ruby has also made a name for herself in the country-music world, and was a nominee for the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards' Female Vocalist of the Year. Find out more at kaylarubymusic.com.
Meow Wolf's Concert Series Party Portal
Meow Wolf's Convergence Station was a hit from the start when it opened in September 2021, and it soon introduced new ways for visitors to enjoy the immersive installation. In January, it partnered with Live Nation to launch Party Portal, a series of DJ parties and concerts that take place throughout the installation. The growth didn't stop there: Meow Wolf even transplanted its music festival, VORTEX, from New Mexico to Denver this year.
ARISE Music Festival Abruptly Cancels
The transformational music festival scene went wild on social media when ARISE Music Festival canceled its festival a mere two weeks before it was scheduled to begin. This was supposed to be the festival's first year on brand-new grounds outside Pueblo, in a place the event's owners had named "The Cradle" and described as a Shangri-La that would provide patrons "one of the most epic and uplifting experiences on earth." Unfortunately, those experiences never materialized, and now the fest has been canceled for good.
Twelve Facts About Red Rocks You May Not Know
Everyone knows that Red Rocks is Colorado's favorite venue, but not many people know that at one point, an owner wanted to carve one of the famous rocks into a Sphinx. Or that the rocks have names. Red Rocks also gave rise to the legend of the Hatchet Lady, and Aretha Franklin fans actually caused rock shows to be axed for a year. Learn more fun facts about Red Rocks here, then share them next time you're sipping a vodka lemonade at the hallowed venue.
The Venue Closes After Five Years
While all good things must come to an end, it still came as a blow when the Venue announced it was closing at 1451 Cortez Street. For many, the Venue was more than a live music joint. It was a community gathering place, where parents could bring their kids for Taco Tuesdays or bingo, and where soft-dart leagues practiced during the day or on slow nights. The Venue closed on November 13 with a blowout farewell concert featuring ten local bands; it's since been replaced by a Latin nightclub named El Nuevo Original.
AEG Buys the Gothic Theatre
After booking the Gothic Theatre for a decade, Anschutz Entertainment Group finally decided to go all in and purchased the historic Englewood venue in November. It was a community stalwart for decades after it debuted as a cinema in the 1920s, though by the time it shuttered in the ’80s it had become a porn theater. But then music blew the doors back open, with grungy rock shows from the likes of Nirvana as well as more restrained acts. Learn more here.
The Knock Shakes Up Denver's Hip-Hop Scene
When Kelsey O'Sullivan saw a hole in opportunities for local hip-hop artists, she decided to fill it herself with The Knock, a hip-hop showcase with a house-party vibe. The Knock has become a way for local musicians to network and establish themselves on stage, while fans get to hear new music. O'Sullivan considers it a way to bring more unity to Denver's hip-hop scene, which she describes as "clique-y" (and others agree: N3ptune told us the scene could be "caught up in homophobia and misogyny"). The Knock has been teasing a big announcement for January, so stay tuned to its Instagram page.