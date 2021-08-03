Love Vinyl Records Keeps the Art of Vinyl Deejaying Alive

We caught up with Nichols to discuss why DJs still use vinyl, despite the limitations, and what vinyl DJs can do to get the most out of their records while playing clubs.

I know that some DJs just collect the music they love on vinyl so they can have that piece in their archive. I’ve always felt that your physical music collection is like a diary of your past-to-present development of taste and the music that reaches your soul. Not all music a DJ plays has such a deep effect, and those filler-type tracks would not likely make it into the "collector DJ" archive.

I also believe these collector types appreciate having those records around for home play as well as playing locally with easy transit of the medium. They would not likely go through the trouble of bringing records on an airplane for a traveling gig, and that is also a benefit the digital format provides. For someone like myself who prefers to play vinyl anytime they can, I collect primarily vinyl for my sets and will always play it when I can, locally or traveling. However, I also record my vinyl in a lossless format so that I have a jump drive of my music available for the times I am not able to use turntables.

There are quite a few reasons I still prefer to play vinyl, despite its extra cost and carry tax, to digital. One being the tangible hands-on aspect coupled with imagery that I can attach to the music. It’s a bit romantic, but I also enjoy the aesthetics and tradition of playing vinyl as well as seeing others do it. I respect the extra work that goes into playing vinyl and the "truth" aspect to mixing records vs. digital formats that allow for the use of tools such as sync and key match.

Some will argue these tools allow for the DJ to be more focused on other elements of the mix and not spend time worrying about the beat matching. I agree, but also see the performance value in doing all the things and making it pop just the same, or even more so because the DJ is forced to be more engaged with their mix process, which I feel can bring about an extra edge to their end result.

I’m also excited for the extra room for error in the mix process of vinyl, and it makes it more exciting to witness the process knowing how badly things could go.

In my opinion, oftentimes digital mixing is stale and redundant to listen to or watch because it’s so perfect and produced and void of error — which is where the excitement rages and is a part of the performance aspect.

What are some things that vinyl DJs need to look out for when trying to spin their vinyl at a club?