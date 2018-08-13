 


Father John Misty headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday.EXPAND
Father John Misty headlines Red Rocks on Wednesday.
Mathew Tucciarone

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 13, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

The LSD Tour, featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam, stops at Red Rocks on Tuesday, August 14, while Father John Misty and TV on the Radio will be there on Wednesday, August 15, and Joe Russo's Almost Dead on Thursday, August 16. Other noteworthy concerts around the area this week include Ry Cooder at the Paramount, Beach House at the Ogden Theatre and Funky Feat, featuring three original members of Little Feat, at the Soiled Dove. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, AUGUST 13

Funky Feat
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Sourvein
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14

The LSD Tour: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ry Cooder
$49.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Ataris
$14-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Lil Ugly Mane
$20, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Night Demon
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Chamanas
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

Father John Misty
$49.95-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gipsy Kings
$81-$86, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Beach House
$32.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Little Miss Nasty
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Dead Orchids
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

Red Wanting Blue
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16

Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$43.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Juice WRLD
$35.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Breaking Biscuits
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Trayce Chapman
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Stu Larsen and Natsuki Kurai II
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

