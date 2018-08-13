The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The LSD Tour, featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam, stops at Red Rocks on Tuesday, August 14, while Father John Misty and TV on the Radio will be there on Wednesday, August 15, and Joe Russo's Almost Dead on Thursday, August 16. Other noteworthy concerts around the area this week include Ry Cooder at the Paramount, Beach House at the Ogden Theatre and Funky Feat, featuring three original members of Little Feat, at the Soiled Dove. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, AUGUST 13
Funky Feat
$40-$50, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Sourvein
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
TUESDAY, AUGUST 14
The LSD Tour: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam
$39.50-$79.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ry Cooder
$49.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Ataris
$14-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Lil Ugly Mane
$20, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Night Demon
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Chamanas
$10-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15
Father John Misty
$49.95-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gipsy Kings
$81-$86, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Beach House
$32.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Little Miss Nasty
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Dead Orchids
$7-$10, 7 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
Red Wanting Blue
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, AUGUST 16
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
$43.50-$79.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Juice WRLD
$35.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Breaking Biscuits
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Trayce Chapman
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Stu Larsen and Natsuki Kurai II
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
