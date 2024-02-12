Dierks Bentley Announces Two 2024 Colorado Shows

Dierks Bentley just announced two Colorado shows for this summer, when he will be touring for his Gravel & Gold album. The country star, who opened a Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver on New Year's Eve 2021, will play at the new Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs on August 30, followed by a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 31. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 16, at Dierks.com.
“The Gravel & Gold tour has been the best of my career, and I’m not ready to leave it behind,” says Bentley. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that’s the magic! I’m bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music. I can’t wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them, too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”
And the Centennial State shows will be something to remember. As Bentley told us last September: "Colorado has always been a second home for me and my family. We love everything about what it has to offer."
