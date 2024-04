Dillon Amphitheater Announces Free Concert Series With moe., Spafford and More

Dillon Amphitheater Free Concert Series Lineup



While we all know that Red Rocks is Colorado's most famous outdoor music venue, seeing a concert at Dillon Amphitheater is also a must-do for locals and tourists alike. Set on a lake with stunning views, the venue is intimate yet expansive, and its yearly concert offerings give the mountain town another draw.Part of that draw: Dillon Amphitheater's free summer concert series, Mountain Music Mondays , which this year will add shows on July 4 and 6.Tickets or reservations are not required for the free shows unless stated otherwise on their event pages. The shows are first come, first served, and since several acts on the lineups are jam bands, anticipate loyal fans lining up early.Mark your calendars!June 17, 6:30 p.m.June 24, 6:30 p.m.July 1, 6:30 p.m.July 4, 6:30 p.m.July 6, 6:30 p.m.July 8, 6:30 p.m.July 16, 6:30 p.m.July 22, 7 p.m.July 29, 7 p.m.August 5, 7 p.m.August 12, 7 p.m.August 19, 7 p.m.August 26, 7 p.m.September 2, 6:30 p.m.September 9, 7 p.m.September 16, 6:30 p.m.Find more concerts on our concert calendar