Dillon Amphitheater Announces Free Concert Series With moe., Spafford and More

While we all know that Red Rocks is Colorado's most famous outdoor music venue, seeing a concert at Dillon Amphitheater is also a must-do for locals and tourists alike. Set on a lake with stunning views, the venue is intimate yet expansive, and its yearly concert offerings give the mountain town another draw.
Part of that draw: Dillon Amphitheater's free summer concert series, Mountain Music Mondays, which this year will add shows on July 4 and 6.
Tickets or reservations are not required for the free shows unless stated otherwise on their event pages. The shows are first come, first served, and since several acts on the lineups are jam bands, anticipate loyal fans lining up early.
Mark your calendars!
Dillon Amphitheater Free Concert Series Lineup
Lulada Club
June 17, 6:30 p.m.
Rebirth Brass Band
June 24, 6:30 p.m.
The National Repertory Orchestra
July 1, 6:30 p.m.
The United States Air Force Academy Band
July 4, 6:30 p.m.
PG6IX
July 6, 6:30 p.m.
The Travelin' McCourys
July 8, 6:30 p.m.
Spafford
July 16, 6:30 p.m.
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
July 22, 7 p.m.
moe.
July 29, 7 p.m.
ALO
August 5, 7 p.m.
Couch
August 12, 7 p.m.
Moontricks
August 19, 7 p.m.
Circles Around the Sun
August 26, 7 p.m.
Locals Night
September 2, 6:30 p.m.
Honey Island Swamp Band
September 9, 7 p.m.
Badfish
September 16, 6:30 p.m.
