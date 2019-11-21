Denver Comes Alive, Doobie Brothers and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

3OH!3 performs at the Mission Ballroom in March for 303 Day.

Denver Comes Alive, featuring members of Dead & Company, Snarky Puppy, Soulive and more, will be at the Mission Ballroom on Friday, January 31. Tickets, $29.95 to $99.50, go on sale on Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m.

The Doobie Brothers bring their fiftieth anniversary tour to the Pepsi Center on Sunday, August 30. The lineup includes Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee. Tickets, $29.50 to $249.50, go on sale Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m.

303 Day, featuring 3OH!3, Lil Jon, Breathe Carolina and more is at the Mission Ballroom on March 3. Tickets, $33.03 to $69.50, go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

YBN Cordae: Thu., Jan. 30, 9 p.m., $22.50-$75.

BLACK SHEEP

AJJ: With Xiu Xiu, Emperor X, Sun., March 29, 7 p.m.

Fortunes Fool (EP release): Sat., Dec. 28, 7 p.m.

G. Love & Special Sauce: With Jontavious Willis, Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Grieves and the Holdup: Tue., March 17, 7 p.m.

Mod Sun: Fri., April 3, 7 p.m.

Rebel Souljahz: With Vana Liya, Fri., Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Sins of Man: Sat., Dec. 7, 7 p.m.

Vale of Pnath: With Gorod, Wolf King, Mon., March 9, 7 p.m.

Zion I: Fri., Jan. 24, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dirty Honey: With the Amazons, Mon., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

BOULDER THEATER

Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene: Tue., March 17, 8:30 p.m., $25-$29.50.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: Thu., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $37.50-$42.50.

Sam Bush: Sun., March 1, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound: Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $13-$15.

Dumpstaphunk: With Pocket Protection ft. members of the Revivalists, Dragondeer, Sat., Dec. 28, 9 p.m., $22.50-$49.95.

James Murphy DJ set (LCD Soundsystem/DFA): Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$25.

Summer Camp on the Road: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Prince Royce: Thu., March 26, 7 p.m., $43.25-$93.25.

FOX THEATRE

G. Love & Special Sauce: With Jontavious Willis, Sat., Feb. 29, 8:30 p.m., $30-$35.

Grieves and the Hold Up: Mon., March 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Kitchen Dwellers: Sat., March 7, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Vincent: With Prince Fox, Thu., Feb. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

GLOBE HALL



Bonnie & the Clydes: With Chandler Holt and Eric Wiggs, Fri., Jan. 24, 9 p.m., $12.

The Family Crest: Mon., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $12.

Fragile Fires: With Max's Mirror, Big Thirsty Girl, Sat., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $10.

Sean McConnell: Sun., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $12.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Circles Around the Sun: Mon., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

The Dip: Sat., April 4, 9 p.m., $18-$22.

Geoff Tate: With Til Death Do Us Part, Mark Daly, Thu., March 26, 8 p.m., $29.50.

Mandy Moore: With Madison Cunningham, Sat., May 9, 8 p.m., $42.50-$45.

Sam Bush: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $28-$32.

Soccer Mommy: With Emily Reo, Wed., April 22, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Beach Slang: Mon., April 6, 8 p.m., $18.

Ekonovah: With Plaid Hawaii, Thu., Jan. 16, 8 p.m., $12.

A Krowd Ktrl Kristmas: With Clockwise, Yoto, Retro, Dr. Slyme, Sun., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $12.

Nicole Bus: With Tone Stith, Fri., March 13, 9 p.m., $18-$69.

Old Man Saxon: Sat., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $20.

Palace: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $18.

Ratboys: With Ellis, Thu., April 9, 8 p.m., $12.

Social Turtle: With Schwilly, Imperivm, Wooflet, Leaci, Sun., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $10.

Super Whatevr: Sun., March 1, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

LOST LAKE



Fuzzy J: With Chris Shrift, Kali Krone, Mon., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $10.

Green Druid: With Sceptor o Eligos, Trcoma, Fri., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $10.

Sliver: With Sad Bug, the Slacks, Flora de a Luna, Black & White Motion Picture, Thu., Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m., $10.

Sunny Sideways (single release): With the New Creep, Faux Mantra, Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $10.

MISSION BALLROOM

303 Day: Ft. 3OH!3, Lil Jon, Breathe Carolina and more, Tue., March 3, 7 p.m., $33.03-$69.50.

Denver Comes Alive: Ft. Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company), Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), Eric Krasno (Soulive), Scott Metzger (Joe Russo's Almost Dead), Jeff Sipe (Aquarium Rescue Unit) Alfreda Gerald and more, Fri., Jan. 31, 6:30 p.m., $29.95-$99.50.

Oh Wonder: Fri., April 17, 9 p.m., $35-$75.

Watsky and Hobo Johnson: Wed., May 20, 7:30 p.m., $36.95-$59.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Airborne Toxic Event: Tue., June 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $34.50-$59.50.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: Fri., May 8, 8 p.m., $29-$38.

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50.

PEPSI CENTER



Camila Cabello: Sun., Aug. 16, 7 p.m., $27.50-$69.50.

The Doobie Brothers: Ft. Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee, Sun., Aug. 30, 7 p.m., $29.50-$249.50.

Harry Styles: Sat., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$149.50.

Post Malone: With Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., $59.50-$503.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

The Avett Brothers: With G Love & Special Sauce (7/10), Mark Lanegan (7/12), Fri., July 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., July 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., July 12, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.50.

Hippie Sabotage: With Two Feet and Sebastian Paul, Thu., May 7, 7 p.m., $39.75-$45.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Fri., June 5, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$79.95.

Lotus: With Marc Rebillet, Breakbot (DJ set), Eminence Ensemble, Sat., April 25, 6 p.m., $39.75.

Nathaniel Rateliff: With Kevin Morby, Wed., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $45-$89.50.

Trevor Hall and Citizen Cope: With Rising Appalachia, Fri., May 1, 7 p.m., $44.95-$89.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

5th Annual Sammy Mayfield Blues Band Show: Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $40-$45.

Alan Doyle: Tue., May 5, 8 p.m.; Wed., May 6, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

St. Pat's Big Show with High Time and Realta: Tue., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $25.

Willy Porter: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

Chain Station and Turkeyfoot Bluegrass: Fri., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Che Apalache: Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., $14-$16.

Clay Kirkland’s Beat the Reaper XIV: Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Dakota Blonde: Fri., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

David Wilcox: Sun., March 8, 7 p.m., $30-$32.

El Javi and Spinphony: Fri., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band): Fri., March 6, 8 p.m., $24-$26.

Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr, Jeff Peterson and Nathan Aweau: Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $28-$30.

Robyn Hitchcock: Fri., March 13, 8 p.m., $27-$29.

Tinsley Ellis: Sun., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $22-$24.

f Sat., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $31-$33.

