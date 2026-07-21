Hilary Duff lit up Red Rocks with all the nostalgia: Photos

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Hilary Duff brought her first full-scale headlining tour in nearly 20 years, the Lucky Me Tour, to a sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 20. And yes, it was what dreams are made of.

English synth-pop act La Roux, fronted by Grammy winner Elly Jackson, opened the night with electro-charged staples like “Bulletproof” and “In for the Kill,” giving the iconic red-rock venue an ’80s-leaning jolt before Duff took the stage.

Duff’s set blended early-2000s throwbacks such as “So Yesterday,” “Come Clean,” and “Wake Up” with fresh material from her new album “Luck… or Something,” including the single “Roommates.” She also worked in “What Dreams Are Made Of” from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” a song she only started performing live again this year. Between the altitude, the sunset backdrop, and two decades of pent-up fan anticipation, it made for one of the most talked-about stops of her North American run.

See photos from the show below.

She starred in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” (2003) and “A Cinderella Story” (2004). Brandon Johnson for Westword

The crowd at Red Rocks during Hilary Duff. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Her sister, Haylie Duff, is also a singer and actress. Brandon Johnson for Westword

She launched her own fashion label as a teenager. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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She took roughly a decade-long break from releasing new music after 2015’s “Breathe In. Breathe Out.” Brandon Johnson for Westword

She returned to music with the comeback singles “Mature” and “Roommates.” Brandon Johnson for Westword

A concertgoer holding a tour poster of Hilary Duff. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers pose for a picture at the top of Red Rocks. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Concertgoers pose for a picture during La Roux. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour. Brandon Johnson for Westword

The crowd at Red Rocks during Hilary Duff. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Elly Jackson was born Eleanor Kate Jackson in Brixton, London. Brandon Johnson for Westword