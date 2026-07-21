Critic's Notebook

Hilary Duff lit up Red Rocks with all the nostalgia: Photos

Hilary Duff performed to a sold out crowd at Red Rocks for her Lucky Me Tour.
By Brandon JohnsonJuly 21, 2026
Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
Hilary Duff rose to fame as the title character on Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire" (2001–2004).

Brandon Johnson for Westword
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Hilary Duff brought her first full-scale headlining tour in nearly 20 years, the Lucky Me Tour, to a sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 20. And yes, it was what dreams are made of.

English synth-pop act La Roux, fronted by Grammy winner Elly Jackson, opened the night with electro-charged staples like “Bulletproof” and “In for the Kill,” giving the iconic red-rock venue an ’80s-leaning jolt before Duff took the stage.

Duff’s set blended early-2000s throwbacks such as “So Yesterday,” “Come Clean,” and “Wake Up” with fresh material from her new album “Luck… or Something,” including the single “Roommates.” She also worked in “What Dreams Are Made Of” from “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” a song she only started performing live again this year. Between the altitude, the sunset backdrop, and two decades of pent-up fan anticipation, it made for one of the most talked-about stops of her North American run.

See photos from the show below.

Editor's Picks

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
She starred in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” (2003) and “A Cinderella Story” (2004).

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
The crowd at Red Rocks during Hilary Duff.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
Her sister, Haylie Duff, is also a singer and actress.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
She launched her own fashion label as a teenager.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
She took roughly a decade-long break from releasing new music after 2015’s “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
She returned to music with the comeback singles “Mature” and “Roommates.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A concertgoer holding a tour poster of Hilary Duff.
A concertgoer holding a tour poster of Hilary Duff.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers pose for a picture at the top of Red Rocks.
Concertgoers pose for a picture at the top of Red Rocks.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers pose for a picture during La Roux.
Concertgoers pose for a picture during La Roux.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Hilary Duff performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
The crowd at Red Rocks during Hilary Duff.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

La Roux performing live at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, for her Lucky Me Tour.
Elly Jackson was born Eleanor Kate Jackson in Brixton, London.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

The crowd at Red Rocks during La Roux.
The crowd at Red Rocks during La Roux.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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