Yungblud Had a Sold-Out Debut at Red Rocks. Was It Worth the Hype?

He grew up in Doncaster in a family that sold guitars to famous musicians — fueling his early love of performance.

“This is the most beautiful place I’ve been to in my life!” Yungblud screamed to the crowd at Red Rocks on May 11. The 28-year-old vocalist was making his highly anticipated debut at the historic venue, and his enthusiasm was matched by the roar of his fans, whom he encouraged to get louder until it felt like the amphitheater was practically shaking. For a long time, it seemed like rock and roll was dead in the water, at least in the mainstream. But then last year, people couldn’t get enough of Yungblud.

Sold out Red Rocks crowd during Yungblud. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

Born Dominic Harrison, the rock vocalist had already been charting high in the U.K. before the U.S. caught on, with his 2022 self-titled third album reaching number one across the pond and number seven on the U.S. Top Rock Albums chart. “I’ve been doing this for ten years now,” he told Rolling Stone in January. “People have just found me now, and it takes ten years to become an overnight success, doesn’t it?” Regardless, those who weren’t glued to social media still weren’t clued in to Yungblud. For those with any doubts, “If I’m an industry plant,” he said, “I’ve planted the fucking plant myself.”

He told Rolling Stone he nearly abandoned his album Idols — calling it “almost my last chance.” Photography by: Brandon Johnson

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As the career-defining music magazine put it, Yungblud’s 2025 breakthrough album Idols was a “self-fulfilling prophecy — he wrote songs about worshipping his rock heroes, only to find himself embraced by those legends in real life.” He went on to record with Aerosmith (for a full album) and Smashing Pumpkins; he performed with Ozzy Osbourne at his final concert. And he’s constantly touring, with shows slated through mid-2027, including a North American run that sold out Mission Ballroom last year, where he enthusiastically announced he would be playing Red Rocks. And at his refreshing Red Rocks debut, Yungblud showed that he has earned every accolade. Even if he sometimes appears to be leaning too intently on his influences, he revealed something important: Rock and roll is alive and thriving. And in turn, the audience revealed that there’s an insatiable appetite for it. So did Return to Dust, an up-and-coming rock band from L.A., which warmed up the crowd with a scintillating set.

He cites Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger as inspirations — wanting to be a “photograph on the wall.” Photography by: Brandon Johnson

Then the audience began howling as the lights dimmed and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” played over the speakers. A large screen showed live footage of Yungblud in the green room, chugging from a solo cup before bounding toward the stage, where he emerged in a white Chrome Hearts getup, bouncing around like a sweat-drenched, emo Harry Styles. Of course, it didn’t take until halfway through his first song, “Hello, Heaven Hello,” before he ditched his vest. The woman next to me, aged fifty-plus, practically swooned, leaning into her friend: “Oh my God, he’s so cute.” She wasn’t alone: I hadn’t seen that many turned-on moms at a show since Paul McCartney. In fact, much of the audience skewed on the older side, clad in pleather and leather, rip-off Chrome Hearts and real Chrome Hearts. And there were many families, as well, including some kids holding posters that read, “This is my first concert!” and teens and tweens who seemed like they were plucked fresh out of a Hot Topic.

His self‑titled 2022 album reached No. 1 in the UK Photography by: Brandon Johnson

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What followed was an epic rock show that included some of Yungblud’s biggest hits like “fleabag” and pyrotechnics that unfurled flames around the stage as he performed “Fire.” A major highlight came when a livestream showed him running through the venue’s iconic, autograph-covered tunnel to emerge in the crowd, where he put a young kid on his shoulders who promptly thrust his hands in the air, his parents beaming. Back on stage, Yungblud encouraged the audience to put someone on their shoulders, too, as the camera panned to the audience and a woman flashed the stage — yes, rock is back. But the greatest highlight of the night, aside from Yungblud performing “Wild Woman,” a collaboration with Aerosmith, for the first time in the U.S., came when he dedicated “Changes” to Ozzy Osbourne.

He launched his career in 2018 Photography by: Brandon Johnson

“You don’t mind if I dedicate this song to a dear friend in the sky tonight, do you Red Rocks?” Yungblud told the audience, which shrieked back. Everyone knew what was coming. He said it was for Ozzy, who he said “saved my life.” “This is a dream come true, holy fucking shit,” he continued. “I mean, look at this place, man. And I know the magic that happens between these rocks, so we’re gonna sing this so he can hear this in heaven!”

His 2018 debut album was 21st Century Liability Photography by: Brandon Johnson

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The entire amphitheater obliged, as the vocalist tore into the song with the raw emotion of the Prince of Darkness himself. It was hard to tell if it was sweat or tears dripping from his face, but the sentiment was intensely felt. The swooning woman next to me began to cry, both hands lifted to the sky, her eyes closed as if in an evangelical church. And Red Rocks did almost feel like a cathedral for rock that night. Yungblud proved he was worth the hype and more. As I overheard a man saying as we ambled out of the venue: “Ozzy would be proud.” See more photos from the show below:

A packed Red Rocks crowd during Yungblud at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

His second album weird! (2020) expanded his storytelling Photography by: Brandon Johnson

A packed Red Rocks crowd during Yungblud at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on May 11. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

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His second EP The Underrated Youth dropped in 2019 — expanding his global fanbase. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

Fans packed Red Rocks with handmade signs. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

A first time rocker at Yungblud at Red Rocks on May 11. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

A fan with a sign at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

He has been called “the future of rock” in Billboard coverage — highlighting his cultural impact. Photography by: Brandon Johnson

He rejects nostalgia in his music — saying “If it sounded like the past, I failed.” Photography by: Brandon Johnson