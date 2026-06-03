Concerts

Kesha Reclaimed Her Power at Red Rocks: Photos

The pop icon came to Red Rocks for an unforgettable show.
By Brandon JohnsonJune 3, 2026
Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
Her fans are called “Animals.”

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
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Kesha’s Freedom Tour stop at Red Rocks on June 2 felt like a full‑circle moment, with an artist who’s fought like hell returning to one of the most iconic stages in the world to celebrate survival with thousands of glitter‑soaked fans. Chromeo’s slick electro‑funk grooves make for a perfect Colorado pairing, primed to turn the amphitheater into a neon‑lit dance sanctuary. See photos from the show below.

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
She earned two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Animal and Rainbow.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
Her 2025 album Period is her first independent release under her own label, Kesha Records.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
Albums like Rainbow showcased a more emotional, raw vocal style.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
“TiK ToK,” “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” and “Blow” appear consistently on her 2026 tour setlists.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
Kesha is known for glitter‑drenched aesthetics and rebellious fashion.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The crowd during Chromeo at Red Rocks.
The crowd was ready to dance all night long.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Chromeo performs on stage at Red Rocks on June 1.
Chromeo opening for Kesha at Red Rocks on June 1.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The crowd during Chromeo at Red Rocks.
Concertgoers dotted their favorite leopard-printed outfits.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
The Freedom Tour is her eighth headlining tour.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Chromeo performs on stage at Red Rocks on June 1.
Chromeo formed in Montreal in 2002 and helped define modern electro‑funk.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Chromeo performs on stage at Red Rocks on June 1.
Three of Chromeo’s albums have charted on the Billboard 200.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
She’s worked with Pitbull, Flo Rida, and 3OH!3—artists with strong Colorado fan overlap.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha performs on stage at Red Rocks for her The Freedom Tour on June 1.
Her 2026 tour messaging centers on survival and joy.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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