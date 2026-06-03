Kesha Reclaimed Her Power at Red Rocks: Photos

Kesha’s Freedom Tour stop at Red Rocks on June 2 felt like a full‑circle moment, with an artist who’s fought like hell returning to one of the most iconic stages in the world to celebrate survival with thousands of glitter‑soaked fans. Chromeo’s slick electro‑funk grooves make for a perfect Colorado pairing, primed to turn the amphitheater into a neon‑lit dance sanctuary. See photos from the show below.

She earned two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Animal and Rainbow. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Her 2025 album Period is her first independent release under her own label, Kesha Records. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Albums like Rainbow showcased a more emotional, raw vocal style. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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“TiK ToK,” “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” and “Blow” appear consistently on her 2026 tour setlists. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Kesha is known for glitter‑drenched aesthetics and rebellious fashion. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The crowd was ready to dance all night long. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Chromeo opening for Kesha at Red Rocks on June 1. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Concertgoers dotted their favorite leopard-printed outfits. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

The Freedom Tour is her eighth headlining tour. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Chromeo formed in Montreal in 2002 and helped define modern electro‑funk. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Three of Chromeo’s albums have charted on the Billboard 200. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

She’s worked with Pitbull, Flo Rida, and 3OH!3—artists with strong Colorado fan overlap. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)