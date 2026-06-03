Kesha Reclaimed Her Power at Red Rocks: Photos

Kesha’sFreedom Tour stop at Red Rocks on June 2 felt like a full‑circle moment, with an artist who’s fought like hell returning to one of the most iconic stages in the world to celebrate survival with thousands of glitter‑soaked fans. Chromeo’s slick electro‑funk grooves make for a perfect Colorado pairing, primed to turn the amphitheater into a neon‑lit dance sanctuary. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com