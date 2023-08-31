 Jack Harlow "Denver" Music Video Spotlights Cervantes', Good Times on East Colfax and More | Westword
Jack Harlow "Denver" Music Video Spotlights Cervantes', Good Times on East Colfax and More

The lyrics may not be about the city, but the music video is.
August 31, 2023
Cervantes' marquee is the most recognizable in Harlow's music video.
Rapper Jack Harlow dropped the music video for his song "Denver" on August 30, and while the Mile High City isn't mentioned much in the lyrics, it's the main setting for the video. The song was released in April as part of Harlow's album Jackman., and the lyrics carry themes of fame, self-discovery and acknowledging flaws.

Throughout the video, Harlow is seen among mountain goats (perhaps at the Mount Evans Scenic Byway) and gazing philosophically (or as philosophically as Harlow can manage to look) at mountain ranges.
But there is at least one very recognizable landmark in the music video: Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, which took to Instagram to acknowledge the rapper, writing, "Not every day a multi platinum, Grammy winning artist uses your marquee as the title screen to their video!!"

Other notable sightings include the Good Times on East Colfax Avenue, a street that Harlow drives along in his Mercedes in various vignettes, and the Denver skyline.

While landmarks are in short supply, at least Harlow's video of Denver is more artful than the reel Ed Sheeran made of his visit to the city, which was all about Casa Bonita.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
