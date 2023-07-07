John Mayer Sends Love to Folsom Field, Urges Kindness as Taylor Swift Re-Releases "Dear John"

On July 6, the night before Speak Now (Taylor's Version) came out, Mayer posted a thank-you to Folsom Field on his Facebook page. Mayer played three nights at the Boulder stadium with Dead & Co. on its final tour.
"It doesn’t get better than three nights at Folsom Field in Boulder with Dead & Company," Mayer wrote. "Oh wait no yes it does… it gets way better when Dave Matthews Band shows up and for four songs makes everyone believe they’re dreaming."
For the final concert of the three-night run on July 3, Dave Matthews joined the band in performing covers of "All Along the Watchtower," "The Weight" and "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." During the show, Dead & Co. used drones to project images on the cloudy night sky, including the Grateful Dead logo.
Mayer's post mainly comprises photos of himself and the band, but he also included a photo of one of the drone images, which spelled out "Please Be Kind."
While the phrase is common among Deadheads, fans on Twitter were quick to note the irony that Mayer would post such a message ahead of the re-release of "Dear John" — a song that can come across more like a dis track than a breakup ballad.
"Well, maybe it's me and my blind optimism to blame," Swift croons. "Or maybe it's you and your sick need to give love then take it away."
I know this isn’t supposed to be funny but… posting this tonight is the funniest thing John Mayer has ever done. pic.twitter.com/0lbIM8e5qf— Okay, English major. (@space_femalien) July 7, 2023
When Swift performed the song as a surprise during her Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis, she asked fans to let "kindness and gentleness extend into our internet activities" — perhaps hoping to prevent a deluge of jokes at Mayer's expense in light of the re-release. That's what happened to Jake Gyllenhaal when Swift re-released her album Red as part of her ongoing work to reclaim her masters after they were sold without her permission.
"I'm not putting this album out so that you can go, and should feel the need to, defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago," Swift continued.
Mayer and Swift seem to be on the same page in a way that they weren't a decade ago, when Swift first sang, "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?" The stars agree: No one should be messing with anyone over a song.
Of course, Mayer's post could just be referencing the Dead's fun vibes and hippie messaging and have nothing to do with Swift... But isn't it much more fun to think that the two are communicating through secret messages across the internet? After all, "Please Be Kind" is even written partially in purple, the theme color of Speak Now.
Denver will have the chance to hear some songs from the re-released album on July 14 and 15 when she makes her Eras Tour stop at Empower Field at Mile High. In the meantime, Westword has fans covered with a complete guide to all things Taylor Swift in the city as well as suggestions for an Eras Bar Tour for fans who want to get a head start on the fun. Or if you're more like Mayer, there are places to avoid Swifties, too.