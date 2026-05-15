All the Concerts Announced for the JunkYard This Summer

Lil Wayne will be at the Junkyard this summer.

The JunkYard’s concert season kicks off with Armin Van Buuren on Friday, May 15, and that show will be followed by a slew of other headliners you’ll want to put on your summer calendar, including Lil Wayne.

The five-time Grammy winner is continuing his 2025 tour that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his seminal Tha Carter album series, which began in 2004 as his fourth studio release. Tha Carter, which was released by Cash Money Records, was followed by Tha Carter II in 2005 from Lil Wayne’s newly founded Young Money Entertainment, and then Tha Carter III in 2008.

But that’s not the only draw at the JunkYard this summer. Check out all the concerts announced so far below, and get your tickets at thejunkyard.com.

Armin Van Buuren Friday, May 15, 5 p.m.

The Dutch godfather of trance will put on an unforgettable rave.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Chris Stussy Saturday, May 16, 2 p.m.

Chris Stussy, another Dutch DJ and producer, will bring his signature house music to the venue.

Dethklok Adrenaline PR

Dethklok & Amon Amarth Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m.

You’ll know Dethklok as the animated band from Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse, joined by Swedish melodic death-metal band Amon Amarth for the “Amonklok Conquest.”

Yellowcard Wednesday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Rock band Yellowcard released a new album in 2025 and will bring new music to Denver while on tour.

advertisement advertisement

Kid Cudi Mel D. Cole, courtesy of AEG

Kid Cudi Friday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.

Kid Cudi returns to Denver on his The Rebel Ragers Tour; his latest album, Free, was released last year.

Hardwell Saturday, June 13, 5 p.m.

The JunkYard can’t get enough of Dutch house producers, apparently. Hardwell will also be hitting up the venue this summer.

Gorgon City Friday, June 19, 4 p.m.

Oh, look: another house show. English electronic duo Gorgon City will be swooping through.

advertisement

Denver Pride x Playhaus Dance Party Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.

Celebrate Pride at the JunkYard with Pabllo Vittar, a Brazilian drag queen and singer.

Yeat Friday, August 7, 6 p.m.

Rapper Yeat just dropped his latest album, ADL, and is going on tour in support.

Thee Sacred Souls, LA LOM, and The Womack Sisters Thursday, August 20, 6 p.m.

Get some soul with Thee Sacred Souls, cumbia with LA LOM, and more soul and R&B from The Womack Sisters.

5 Seconds of Summer Brian Ziff

advertisement advertisement

5 Seconds of Summer Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer is on its Everyone’s a Star World Tour.

Nas & The Roots with special guest Jadakiss Tuesday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.

This show is being dubbed “A Great Night in Hip-Hop,” and for good reason.

Lil Wayne Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.

Lil Wayne is celebrating his seminal Tha Carter albums at the JunkYard.

Godsmack Wednesday, September 9, 6 p.m.

Godsmack is touring with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy for its The Rise of Rock Tour, after dropping its second live album, Live At Mohegan Sun.