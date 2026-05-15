Concerts

All the Concerts Announced for the JunkYard This Summer

The lineup includes hip-hop heavy hitters like Nas and Lil Wayne as well as international DJs.
By Emily FergusonMay 15, 2026
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne will be at the Junkyard this summer.

Live Nation
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The JunkYard’s concert season kicks off with Armin Van Buuren on Friday, May 15, and that show will be followed by a slew of other headliners you’ll want to put on your summer calendar, including Lil Wayne.

The five-time Grammy winner is continuing his 2025 tour that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his seminal Tha Carter album series, which began in 2004 as his fourth studio release. Tha Carter, which was released by Cash Money Records, was followed by Tha Carter II in 2005 from Lil Wayne’s newly founded Young Money Entertainment, and then Tha Carter III in 2008.

But that’s not the only draw at the JunkYard this summer. Check out all the concerts announced so far below, and get your tickets at thejunkyard.com.

Armin Van Buuren

Friday, May 15, 5 p.m.
The Dutch godfather of trance will put on an unforgettable rave.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Chris Stussy

Saturday, May 16, 2 p.m.
Chris Stussy, another Dutch DJ and producer, will bring his signature house music to the venue.

dethklok
Dethklok

Adrenaline PR

Dethklok & Amon Amarth

Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m.
You’ll know Dethklok as the animated band from Adult Swim’s Metalocalypse, joined by Swedish melodic death-metal band Amon Amarth for the “Amonklok Conquest.”

Yellowcard

Wednesday, May 20, 6 p.m.
Rock band Yellowcard released a new album in 2025 and will bring new music to Denver while on tour.

man with blue hair
Kid Cudi

Mel D. Cole, courtesy of AEG

Kid Cudi

Friday, June 12, 5:30 p.m.
Kid Cudi returns to Denver on his The Rebel Ragers Tour; his latest album, Free, was released last year.

Hardwell

Saturday, June 13, 5 p.m.
The JunkYard can’t get enough of Dutch house producers, apparently. Hardwell will also be hitting up the venue this summer.

Gorgon City

Friday, June 19, 4 p.m.
Oh, look: another house show. English electronic duo Gorgon City will be swooping through.

Denver Pride x Playhaus Dance Party

Saturday, June 27, 2 p.m.
Celebrate Pride at the JunkYard with Pabllo Vittar, a Brazilian drag queen and singer.

Yeat

Friday, August 7, 6 p.m.
Rapper Yeat just dropped his latest album, ADL, and is going on tour in support.

Thee Sacred Souls, LA LOM, and The Womack Sisters

Thursday, August 20, 6 p.m.
Get some soul with Thee Sacred Souls, cumbia with LA LOM, and more soul and R&B from The Womack Sisters.

5 Seconds of Summer
5 Seconds of Summer

Brian Ziff

5 Seconds of Summer

Saturday, August 22, 8 p.m.
Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer is on its Everyone’s a Star World Tour.

Nas & The Roots with special guest Jadakiss

Tuesday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.
This show is being dubbed “A Great Night in Hip-Hop,” and for good reason.

Lil Wayne

Saturday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.
Lil Wayne is celebrating his seminal Tha Carter albums at the JunkYard.

Godsmack

Wednesday, September 9, 6 p.m.
Godsmack is touring with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy for its The Rise of Rock Tour, after dropping its second live album, Live At Mohegan Sun.

Keep Westword Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week.

Support Us Today

Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

Loading latest posts...