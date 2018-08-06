Pop Culture Is Finally Catching up With CHVRCHES' Message

With their third EP, Love Is Dead, lead singer Lauren Mayberry and fellow multi-instrumentalists Iain Cook and Martin Doherty of Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES have leaned into the maximalist, pop-centric sound the band has teased throughout its career, positioning itself in the mainstream. Even so, CHVRCHES (pronounced "Churches") hasn't abandoned biting lyrics about misogyny, religion, world politics, violence, existential dread, love, time, fear and everything in between.

"I think a lot of the time, half the things that people do is motivated by fear and the passage of time, their time running out," says Mayberry. "Even when you're making music, I suppose, what is a self-conscious urge behind that? It’s to try and figure out — revision and revision — how to make something that will stand the test of time, something that will be there when you aren’t anymore."

With Mayberry's pithy, sky-high ballads summing up the horrors of patriarchal societies, the trio has made razor-sharp feminist music disguised as one blood-pumping banger after another, and the new record is no exception.