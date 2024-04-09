Five Places to Celebrate the Release of Taylor Swift's New Album, The Tortured Poets Department

Calling all tortured poets, anti-heroes and masterminds: The most exciting thing for Swifties since the Eras Tour is almost here. Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on Friday, April 19, and it's safe to say that no one is prepared for the emotional destruction this release will deliver.
"I've never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets," Swift told her audience during a show in Australia. And it's scary to believe that's true, considering such songs as "Would've, Could've, Should've," "You're Losing Me" and the infamous "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." Swifties are going to need to lean on each other for this one, and it's always nice to have a friend to listen to the album with.
So we've rounded up a few album-listening parties and Taylor-themed events happening around Denver to meet fellow fans and celebrate the new album. Take your pick below:
Let's Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience
Sunday, April 14, 4:00 p.m.
Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder
Enjoy a live band playing Taylor Swift's music the week before the album drops. Let's Sing Taylor explores all the eras and allows Swifties to dance around and sing their hearts out (and let's be honest: There's no public place where you can really dance around to Taylor Swift). Grab your favorite cardigan and friendship bracelets for an afternoon of camaraderie. It's the perfect thing to do before you lie on the floor crying on Friday, April 19. Tickets are $25-$45.
Taylor-oke
Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Denver Milk Market, 800 Wazee Street
Enjoy Taylor Swift karaoke ahead of the album release at Denver Milk Market. The event will also include eras-themed cocktails and a permanent jewelry pop-up from Chained Up Permanent Jewelry. The event is free and first-come-first-sing!
Taylor Swift Album Release Party — The Tortured Poets Collection
Thursday, April 18, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Satire Brewing Company, 12136 Grant Circle, #Unit B, Thornton
Experience the album for the first time with other Swifties at Satire, where you'll spend the evening creating friendship bracelets, drinking Taylor-inspired cocktails, playing games and winning prizes. At 10 p.m., when the album officially drops, everyone will gather around "Willow"-style to listen to the new album right when it's released. Tickets are $35 per person.
Taylor's Version: A Swiftie Dance Party
Friday, April 19, 9:00 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
Although it doesn't seem like Tortured Poets is going to be an album you want to dance around to, A Swiftie Dance Party, the traveling Taylor Swift celebration that stops in cities around the U.S., is bringing a listening party to the Bluebird Theater. Tickets are $22.50.
Tortured Poets Department Listening Party
Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
For those who need to listen to the album by themselves in the dark with a glass of whiskey on ice, this is probably the listening party for you. Denver Gaylors is hosting just that at Town Hall Collaborative two days after the album drops, so you have time to emotionally process it before debriefing with other Swifties. You'll be able to defend your favorite song in a March Madness-style bracket, enjoy free food and drinks and win raffle prizes such as The Tortured Poets Department on vinyl, a Taylor-themed gift basket and two tickets to Dyketopia's pride fest on June 7. If that's not enough, Petals and Pages will be having a Taylor-themed merch pop-up. There's also going to be a book swap, flash tattoos and a photo backdrop so you can re-create the cover of the album. The best part is that, aside from the raffle tickets (which go for $3, $5 and $10), it's all free.