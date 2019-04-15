Levitt Pavilion Announces Fifty Free Concerts and 2019 Schedule

Levitt Pavilion is back.

The amphitheater Westword just dubbed Denver's Best Outdoor Venue has just announced its 2019 concert schedule, which runs May 24 through September.

The three-year-old nonprofit, which supports education programs and local musicians, offers family-friendly shows and room for 18,000 fans for free concerts and 7,500 fans for paid concerts.

Emporium Presents, a company owned by Live Nation, will also throw a few ticketed concerts, including Rob Thomas, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Tower of Power.

“Levitt is still in growth mode as an organization and as a venue," says Chris Zacher, executive director, in a statement. "In 2017 nobody knew what Levitt was, that is now changing but there’s still a lot of work to do. This offseason we spent a tremendous amount of time working on our artistic bookings and improving the venue for the concert goers experience. We want everyone to come out to a show and grow with us, learn about artists you haven’t yet heard of, bring the family and spread out on our vast lawn, and be a part of this unique experience. Without the support of the community Levitt is not possible.”

In 2018, eighty bands spanning multiple styles played the venue. Some were up-and-coming acts; others were established.

“At Levitt, we pride ourselves on presenting all genres of music for our growing communities," says talent buyer and production manager Chase Wessel in a statement. "Having success in past seasons has allowed us to increase artist budgets, which in turn has allowed us to bring in higher caliber artists. I'm extremely excited to announce our third summer season at Levitt and continue to put on high level productions, free of charge!”

Below is Levitt Pavilion Denver's 2019 Free Concert Schedule:

5/24 - Dragondeer with A.J. Fullerton

5/25 - TBA *

5/26 - Tea Leaf Green with The Jive Tribe

6/1 - Esmé Patterson with Carsie Blanton

6/2 - Jenny and the Mexicats with Bang Data

6/6 - Phamaly 30th Anniversary Concert

6/7 - Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra with The Dendrites

6/14 - Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers *

6/15 - The Slackers *

6/16 - Queen City Country & Western Showcase

6/21 - Who’s Bad | The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with Float Like A Buffalo

6/23 - School of Rock Showcase

6/28 - Greyhounds *

7/5 - The Bright Light Social Hour with Walker Lukens

7/6 - The Dustbowl Revival *

7/7 - Villalobos Brothers with El Javi

7/11 - Denver Concert Band with Carol Jantsch of the Philadelphia Orchestra

7/12 - Brubeck Brothers Quartet *

7/13 - Inspector with Vic N’ The Narwhals

7/14 - Orgone with Cosmic Joe

7/18 - Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DéCollage

7/19 - Gasoline Lollipops with Chella & The Charm

7/20 - Reggae on the Grass

7/21 - Aterciopelados with Pink Hawks

7/25 - Dale Watson with Halden Wofford & The Hi-Beams

7/26 - Kinky with iZCALLi

7/27 - Lyrics Born with Boss Eagle

7/28 - TBA *

8/1 - Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts and Tracksuit Wedding

8/2 - Levitt National Tour Presents: Flor de Toloache with Flamenco Denver

8/4 - Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers and Lincoln Durham

8/8 - Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Lost Walks

8/9 - Passafire with Of Good Nature

8/10 - The Mother Hips *

8/15 - Eilen Jewell *

8/16 - Celso Piña with Pato Machete

8/17 - Backyard Party with Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Slim Wednesday

8/18 - The Brothers Comatose with Jalan Crossland

8/22 - Special Guests with CITRA

8/23 - Fiesta Colorado Dance Company with Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra

8/24 - Zion I *

8/29 - Wild Rivers with The Copper Children

8/30 - Dessa with MONAKR

8/31 - Authority Zero with No Bueno!

9/1 - Grupo Fantasma

9/7 - Native American Arts Celebration with special guests Redbone

9/8 - Face Vocal Band *

9/13 - TBA *

9/14 - Low Cut Connie *

9/15 - Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Robbie Peoples

Paid concerts include:

5/19 - Spread The Word - A Colorado Music Festival

5/31 - The Samples with special guests Vertical Horizon

6/8 - The Fab Four with Special Guest: Rocks Off - A Tribute to The Rolling Stones

6/10 - Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour with special guest Abby Anderson

6/22 - Third Eye Blind / Jimmy Eat World: Summer Gods Tour 2019 with special guest Ra Ra Riot

8/3 - Tower of Power with special guests Average White Band

9/27 - Three Dog Night

For more information about the venue and organization, go to the Levitt Pavilion website.