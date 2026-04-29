Heartbreak and High Altitudes as Lewis Capaldi Sells Out Red Rocks Night One: Photos

Lewis Capaldi began his public musical career singing in pubs at age nine.

Lewis Capaldi turned the world’s most iconic natural amphitheater into a massive, weeping karaoke bar on April 28. His voice, a comforting force of nature, cut through the Red Rocks wind with an ease that made “Someone You Loved” feel as if it were being sung for the first time. Between the gut-wrenching ballads, Capaldi’s signature stand-up banter kept the mood from spiraling too deep into the heartbreak abyss. It was a perfectly balanced set that reminded Colorado why his return to the stage was so highly anticipated.

See photos from night one below.

Lewis Capaldi began his public musical career singing in pubs at age nine. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lewis Capaldi was the first artist in history to sell out an arena tour before releasing a debut album. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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A packed house at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lewis Capaldi performing night one of two at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks. Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)