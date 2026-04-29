Concerts

Heartbreak and High Altitudes as Lewis Capaldi Sells Out Red Rocks Night One: Photos

Lewis Capaldi brought a set of gut-wrenching ballads to the iconic venue.
By Brandon JohnsonApril 29, 2026
A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
Lewis Capaldi began his public musical career singing in pubs at age nine.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
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Lewis Capaldi turned the world’s most iconic natural amphitheater into a massive, weeping karaoke bar on April 28. His voice, a comforting force of nature, cut through the Red Rocks wind with an ease that made “Someone You Loved” feel as if it were being sung for the first time. Between the gut-wrenching ballads, Capaldi’s signature stand-up banter kept the mood from spiraling too deep into the heartbreak abyss. It was a perfectly balanced set that reminded Colorado why his return to the stage was so highly anticipated.

See photos from night one below.

A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
Lewis Capaldi began his public musical career singing in pubs at age nine.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
Lewis Capaldi was the first artist in history to sell out an arena tour before releasing a debut album.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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A photo of the crowd at Red Rocks during Lewis Capaldi.
A packed house at Red Rocks.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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A photo of Joy Crookes performing on stage at Red Rocks.
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Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Concertgoers huddle together for a group photo at Red Rocks.
Concertgoers huddle together for a group photo at Red Rocks.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
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Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
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Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo of Lewis Capaldi performing on stage at Red Rocks.
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Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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