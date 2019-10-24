Little Dragon, Eric Johnson and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Little Dragon, who just released the new single "Tongue Kissing," headlines the Ogden Theatre on Friday, May 1. Tickets (GA $29.50-$30/VIP $75) go on sale on Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m.
Guitar ace and singer Eric Johnson brings his Classics: Present and Past tour to the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, January 25 and to the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Collins. Tickets for the Denver show ($37.50) go on sale on Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m. while tickets for the Ft. Collins show ($30-$35) are on sale now.
We announced earlier this week that the Colorado Music Hall of Fame inducts its class of 2019 and Eagles stop at the Pepsi Center in March as part of the Hotel California tour.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
B. Dolan: Mon., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $12 - $15.
Baltimore: Fri., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $10.
Joywave: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $20 - $25.
Anti-Flag: With Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Grumpster, Sun., May 10, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Destroyer: With Nap Eyes, Mon., March 16, 8 p.m., $20/$23.
Float Like a Buffalo: With the Pamlico Sound, the Great Salmon Famine, Fri., Jan. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
John Moreland: Sat., May 16, 8 p.m., $20/$23.
The Lone Bellow: With Early James and the Latest, Wed., March 4, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
Meadow Mountain: With the Wooks, Fri., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $17/$20.
Neyla Pekarek: With Bluebook, Chris Fleming, Sun., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $19.50/$20.
Peter Bjorn and John: With Methyl Ethel, Wed., April 1, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
Shooter Jennings: With Mike and the Moonpies, Sun., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $25/$27.
Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour: With Los Kuing Fu Monkeys, the Holophonics, the Dendrites, Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
Trixie Mattel: Grown Up: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$175
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Louis Futon: With the Orcastrator, Thu., Dec. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Shpongle: With Desert Dwellers and Goopsteppa plus visuals by Android Jones, powered by Microdose, Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$35.
GLOBE HALL
Chris Knight: With Jamie Lin Wilson, Fri., Jan. 10, 9 p.m., $25.75.
Extra Gold: With Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels, Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $13.29.
Miniature Tigers: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $20.
Tall Heights: Tue., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Blood Incantation: With Vermin Womb, Dreadnought, Superstition, Sat., Nov. 23, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
James Arthur: With Delacey, Sat., May 9, 9 p.m., $32.50-$69.95.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Evan Giia: Thu., March 26, 9 p.m., $15.
Hey Rocco: With Reality Something, Tue., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $10.
Ilya: Mon., March 9, 8 p.m., $15-$50.
The Jungle Giants: Tue., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $16.75.
Our Gal Lexy: With Shwarma, Fugarwe, CollieRAD, Sun., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., $10.
The Paranoyds: Wed., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $12.
Slow Hollows: Tue., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $14.
Your Smith: Sat., Jan. 18, 9 p.m., $13.
LOST LAKE
Gerard: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20.
To Be Astronauts: With Too Many Humans, Decatur, Star Garbage, Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $10.
While She Sleeps: Tue., March 10, 6 p.m., $18.50.
Colorado Music Hall of Fame 2019 Inductee Celebration: Going Back to Colorado: Class of 2019: Tommy Bolin Band with guest appearances by Warren Haynes and Joe Bonamassa; tribute to Zephyr by David Givens and friends; Otis Taylor Band, Freddi & Henchi with Chris Daniels and the Kings: Inducting Tommy Bolin, Zephyr, Otis Taylor, Freddi & Henchi, plus Tony Spicola and Wendy Kayle, Tue., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$199.99.
Dillon Francis: Fri., Feb. 28, 9 p.m., $29-$125.
Letterkenny Live!: Fri., April 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75.
Railroad Earth: Ft. Peter Rowan performing Old & In the Way. with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$80.
Circa Survive: Thu., May 14, 7:30 p.m., $25/$30.
COIN: Tue., March 31, 8 p.m., $25.75-$32.
Little Dragon: Fri., May 1, 9 p.m., $29.50-$75.
The 69 Eyes: With Wednesday 13, Sat., Feb. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
The Adicts: With the Bad Engrish, Sat., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Ensiferum: With Kalmah, Abigail Williams, Aenimus, Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $27.
Mortiis: With Tomb, Mon., Feb. 3, 7 p.m., $10-$125.
NYE Party with the Yawpers: Yawpers play The Big Lebowski soundtrack and a set of originals. Eldren plays songs from the soundtracks of Guardians of The Galaxy 1 & 2, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$175.
Suffocation + Belphegor: Mon., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $5-$150.
Totally 80's Live with Bow Wow Wow: With When in Rome and more, Sun., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$150.
Eric Johnson: Sat., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., $37.50.
Blake Shelton: With Lauren Alaina and special appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins, Sat., March 14, 7 p.m., $35-$95.
Eagles: Performing Hotel California set with accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by greatest hits set, Thu., March 26, Sat., March 28, 8 p.m., $129-$750.
Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Thu., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene - A Crime Scene Christmas!: Thu., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Soul School "A Holiday Cheer": Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Jason Eady & Courtney Patton: Fri., Jan. 3, 8 p.m., $15/$17.
Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono: Sun., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., $32/$34.
Mollie O’Brien, Rich Moore and Mary Flower: Sat., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $26/$28.
Thunder and Rain: With Grace Clark Band, Sat., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
Wolf Van Elfmand: Sat., Dec. 7, 11 a.m., $8.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
