Concerts

Lord Huron turned Red Rocks into a cosmic Western dreamscape

Red Rocks crowd lost it for Lord Huron’s cinematic storytelling.
By Brandon JohnsonJune 11, 2026
Lord Huron performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10 in front of a sold out crowd.
Their albums often follow narrative arcs, with recurring characters and interconnected lore.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
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Lord Huron turned Red Rocks into a widescreen frontier dream on June 10, filling the sandstone cathedral with the band’s signature blend of cosmic folk and desert‑esque mystique. The sold‑out crowd rode every swell of harmony as the band leaned into deep cuts, fan favorites, and the cinematic glow that makes its Colorado shows feel like rituals.

E.R. Fightmaster opened the night with a sharp, soulful set that mixed vulnerability and rock‑driven grit, instantly winning over the early‑evening crowd. Together, the two acts delivered a night that felt tailor‑made for the Front Range—moody, mythic, and absolutely electric. See photos from the show below.

Lord Huron performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10 in front of a sold out crowd.
Vide Noir (2018) leaned into psychedelic rock textures.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lord Huron performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10 in front of a sold out crowd.
Lord Huron is an indie folk/indie rock band formed by Ben Schneider, originally from Michigan, who later settled in Los Angeles.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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A photo showing a woman at an outdoor event with a baby wearing noise protecting headphones.
Lord Huron attracts fans of all ages.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo showing the Red Rocks crowd from the side
The Red Rocks crowd during Lord Huron from the side.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo showing the Red Rocks crowd from the back.
A sold out Red Rocks crowd for Lord Huron.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

E.R. FIGHTMASTER performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10.
E.R. FIGHTMASTER opened for Lord Huron at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lord Huron performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10 in front of a sold out crowd.
Lord Huron’s sound fuses indie folk, western, surf rock, and cinematic pop, creating the “widescreen” aesthetic they’re known for.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lord Huron performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10 in front of a sold out crowd.
Strange Trails (2015) expanded their mythology‑driven worldbuilding and produced “The Night We Met,” their biggest hit.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Lord Huron performs on stage at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on Wednesday, June 10 in front of a sold out crowd.
Long Lost (2021) embraced a vintage, ghost‑radio concept with fictional TV performances.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

A photo showing the Red Rocks crowd from the back.
A view from the back of Red Rocks.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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