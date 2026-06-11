Lord Huron turned Red Rocks into a cosmic Western dreamscape

Lord Huron turned Red Rocks into a widescreen frontier dream on June 10, filling the sandstone cathedral with the band’s signature blend of cosmic folk and desert‑esque mystique. The sold‑out crowd rode every swell of harmony as the band leaned into deep cuts, fan favorites, and the cinematic glow that makes its Colorado shows feel like rituals.
E.R. Fightmaster opened the night with a sharp, soulful set that mixed vulnerability and rock‑driven grit, instantly winning over the early‑evening crowd. Together, the two acts delivered a night that felt tailor‑made for the Front Range—moody, mythic, and absolutely electric. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com