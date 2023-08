Lotus, Allah-Las and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



Jamtronica legends Lotus just announced four intimate shows in Colorado, with two nights at the Fox Theatre in Boulder (Monday, October 29, and Tuesday, October 30) and two nights at Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex (Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3). Tickets for the Fox Theatre shows are $35-$40, while tickets for the Meow Wolf shows are $40; both are on sale now.Surfadelic indie rockers Allah-Las will slide through the Bluebird on Monday, October 30, in support of the much-anticipated album Zuma 85 , which releases Friday, October 13. Tickets , $30.95, are on sale now.The ever-soulful hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut (and only) solo studio album,, at Ball Arena on Thursday, November 2. Tickets are $59.50-$299.50 and go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$299.50Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$28With The Major Toms, Sat., Sept. 30, 11 a.m., $19.50-$21With Blaketheman1000, Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $20Sat., Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20With Madilyn Mei and Brye, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $23.50With Sam Burton, Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $30.95Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20With Fleshwater, Ingrown and Jivebomb, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $24.50-$27.50With Lauren Joy, Sat., Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20With Nicky Elisabeth, Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $19.99With The Blackbirds, Sat., Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $20Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25With DJ Javi, Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$15With May-a, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $35-$39.50With Marvel Years, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30With The Sweet Lillies and more!, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $25-$59.75Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$40With Heavy Diamond Ring, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35Sat., Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m., freeWith Crooked Rugs, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $20Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$75With Demob Happy, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20With Spacemoth and Mr. Atomic, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $16With Carpool Tunnel and Similar Kind, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $18Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $17With Jeremy McComb, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $31-$36Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25Thu., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., freeWith DJ $6,000,000, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., freeWith Heated Bones and Thee Retcons, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$20Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m.With Fast Eddy and Fathers, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15Fri., Aug. 25, 5 p.m., freeWed., Aug. 30, 2 p.m., freeWith Spiritual Cramp and Initiate, Tue., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $20Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $16With Miloe and Isadora Eden, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $16Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $18Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15With Clementine, Trees Don’t Move and Pilljoy, Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $14With Moonlight Bloom, Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15With Pertinence, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20With Jesse Marcus and the Swan Song, Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $15With Necropanther, Deathblow and Valiomierda, Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $18Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15With Cliffdiver and Phony, Thu., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22With Lacerated, Ob Nixilis and Boor, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $13With Kevin Devine, Fri., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $18With Mindforce, Fight Like Hell, Direct Threat, Time X Heist, Wide Man and Eyes of Salt, Fri., Dec. 15, 6 p.m., $25With Nelli, Wed., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $20With Sitting On Stacy, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $20Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $2Thu., Nov. 2, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $40Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $25With Jawns and 33 Below, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $49.95-$79.95Sat., March 23, 8 p.m., $27.50Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $22-$27Wed., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50Wed., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$65Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $39.50-$65With Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65Sat., March 23, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$69.95With Tomato Soup, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Easy Ease, Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15Thu., Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 22, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 23, 6 p.m.With Jeremiah Chiu, Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$22With Zephr and Dust Honey, Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$13With Kyle Warner, Derek Dames Ohl and Amy Martin, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $10With Cherished, Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15With Frail Talk and Joe Sampson, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$13Tue., Oct. 3, 6 p.m., $15Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $34.50With Bayli, Mon., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $27.50