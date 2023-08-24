Lotus, Allah-Las and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Surfadelic indie rockers Allah-Las will slide through the Bluebird on Monday, October 30, in support of the much-anticipated album Zuma 85, which releases Friday, October 13. Tickets, $30.95, are on sale now.
The ever-soulful hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut (and only) solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, at Ball Arena on Thursday, November 2. Tickets are $59.50-$299.50 and go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees: Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (25th Anniversary Tour): Thu., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$299.50
BLUEBIRD THEATER
KenTheMan: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$28
The Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Bowie for Kids: With The Major Toms, Sat., Sept. 30, 11 a.m., $19.50-$21
Between Friends: I Love My Girl, She's My Boy Tour: With Blaketheman1000, Sat., Oct. 7, 9 p.m., $20
The Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Tom Petty for Kids: Sat., Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20
Addison Grace: With Madilyn Mei and Brye, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $23.50
Allah-Las: Zuma 85 Tour: With Sam Burton, Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $30.95
Cole Scheifele: Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20
Harm's Way: "Common Suffering" Record Release Tour: With Fleshwater, Ingrown and Jivebomb, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $24.50-$27.50
The Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Taylor Swift for Kids: With Lauren Joy, Sat., Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20
CRi: Miracles Tour: With Nicky Elisabeth, Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $19.99
The Rock & Roll Playhouse Plays Music of the Beatles for Kids: With The Blackbirds, Sat., Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20
Holdfast: Thu., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $20
Josiah & the Bonnevilles: Wed., March 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
BOULDER THEATER
Summer Latin Night: With DJ Javi, Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Nessa Barrett: Church Club for the Lonely Tour: With May-a, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $35-$39.50
Boogie T.rio & Manic Focus presents: Manic Daze/Boogie NIghts: With Marvel Years, Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The 19th Annual Last Waltz (Revisited): With The Sweet Lillies and more!, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $25-$59.75
FOX THEATRE
An Evening With Lotus: Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Mama Magnolia: With Heavy Diamond Ring, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Gasoline Lollipops: Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35
GLOBE HALL
My Morning Jacket Pop-Up Shop + Merch Sale: Sat., Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m., free
Ron Gallo: With Crooked Rugs, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $20
Mystery Skulls: Thu., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $20
Dale Hollow: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15
Azizi Gibson: Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $25-$75
The Bright Light Social Hour: With Demob Happy, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $20
Speedy Ortiz: With Spacemoth and Mr. Atomic, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $16
Chase Petra: With Carpool Tunnel and Similar Kind, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $18
Consider the Source: Are You Watching Closely Tour: Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $17
Jason Boland & the Stragglers: With Jeremy McComb, Fri., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $31-$36
GOTHIC THEATRE
That Mexican OT: Lonestar Luchador Tour: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25
HI-DIVE
DJ Blake Britton: Thu., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., free
Hits Only: With DJ $6,000,000, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., free
Colfax Speed Queen: With Heated Bones and Thee Retcons, Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$20
High Plains Comedy Fest: Thu., Sept. 21, 9 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 23, 9 p.m.
InTheWhale: With Fast Eddy and Fathers, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Wooli presents: Mammoth Mountain Merch Pop-Up: Fri., Aug. 25, 5 p.m., free
Rezz: Hypnovizion Pop-up: Wed., Aug. 30, 2 p.m., free
Teenage Wrist: With Spiritual Cramp and Initiate, Tue., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $20
The Wandering Hearts: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $16
Hannah Jadagu: With Miloe and Isadora Eden, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $16
it’s murph: Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Blank Banshee: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $18
Vinyl Williams: Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Flower Head: With Clementine, Trees Don’t Move and Pilljoy, Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $14
Iguana Death Cult: With Moonlight Bloom, Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15
Kid Quill: With Pertinence, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Kronen & Business Cashmere: With Jesse Marcus and the Swan Song, Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $15
Weaponizer: With Necropanther, Deathblow and Valiomierda, Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $18
JD Simo: Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15
Sincere Engineer: With Cliffdiver and Phony, Thu., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22
Helleborus: With Lacerated, Ob Nixilis and Boor, Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $13
MARQUIS THEATER
Motherfolk: With Kevin Devine, Fri., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $18
Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive: With Mindforce, Fight Like Hell, Direct Threat, Time X Heist, Wide Man and Eyes of Salt, Fri., Dec. 15, 6 p.m., $25
MEOW WOLF
Night Zero (feat. DJ Brownie): With Nelli, Wed., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $20
Mustard Service: With Sitting On Stacy, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $20
The House of Flora presents: The 2nd Annual SpooKiKi Ball: Sat., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $2
An Evening With Lotus: Thu., Nov. 2, 9 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $40
Minnesota: Out of the Void: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
RL Grime presents: PLAY™ live: With Jawns and 33 Below, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $49.95-$79.95
OGDEN THEATRE
JP Saxe: A Grey Area Tour: Sat., March 23, 8 p.m., $27.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
The Steel Wheels: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $22-$27
Macy Gray: Wed., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Randy Rainbow for President: Wed., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$65
Fun & Slutty with Jonathan Van Ness: Sat., Dec. 2, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $39.50-$65
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP (Certified Guitar Player): With Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65
Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour: Sat., March 23, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$69.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Menyuska: With Tomato Soup, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Yeah Baby: With Easy Ease, Wed., Sept. 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15
High Plains Comedy Festival: Thu., Sept. 21, 6 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 22, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 23, 6 p.m.
Mary Lattimore: With Jeremiah Chiu, Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$22
Tiny Stills: With Zephr and Dust Honey, Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Songwriter’s Round: With Kyle Warner, Derek Dames Ohl and Amy Martin, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $10
Tallies: With Cherished, Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15
His His: With Frail Talk and Joe Sampson, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $10-$13
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Grumpster: Tue., Oct. 3, 6 p.m., $15
Daniel Seavey: Thu., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $34.50
Slayyyter: Club Valentine Tour: With Bayli, Mon., Nov. 6, 7 p.m., $27.50
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.