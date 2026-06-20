Critic's Notebook

Louis Tomlinson made a triumphant return to Red Rocks

After his 2023 show was cut short by a storm, Louis Tomlinson lit up Red Rocks under clear skies.
By Brandon JohnsonJune 20, 2026
Louis Tomlinson performing live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
Tomlinson has writing credits on multiple One Direction song

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
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On June 19, The Royston Club warmed up Red Rocks with a burst of UK indie energy, and The Aces followed with a polished pop shimmer that had the crowd fully locked in.

But the night belonged to Louis Tomlinson, who stepped onto the stage like he had unfinished business with Colorado after a 2023 hailstorm cut his last Red Rocks attempt short. His set played like a triumphant return — loud, emotional and laser‑focused — and turned the amphitheater into a sea of voices that matched him lyric for lyric.

See photos from the show below.

Red Rocks during Louis Tomlinson with 'How Did I Get Here' covering the iconic Red Rock stones.
A packed Red Rocks house for Louis Tomlinson.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Louis Tomlinson performs "Lemonade" live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
Louis Tomlinson performs “Lemonade” live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Confetti falls as Louis Tomlinson performs live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
Confetti falls as Louis Tomlinson performs live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Louis Tomlinson performing live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
Louis Tomlinson rose to global fame as a member of One Direction.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Louis Tomlinson performing live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
He launched his solo career with the single “Just Hold On” in 2016.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Louis Tomlinson performing live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
Tomlinson’s fanbase is known for its intense global loyalty.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Louis Tomlinson performing live at Red Rocks on Friday, June 19.
Tomlinson has writing credits on multiple One Direction songs.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Red Rocks during Louis Tomlinson with 'How Did I Get Here' covering the iconic Red Rock stones.
Red Rocks during Louis Tomlinson with ‘How Did I Get Here’ covering the iconic Red Rock stones.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Concertgoers at Red Rocks for the Louis Tomlinson concert.
Concertgoers at Red Rocks for the Louis Tomlinson concert.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

Confetti falls upon the crowd at Red Rocks for Louis Tomlinson.
Confetti falls upon the crowd at Red Rocks for Louis Tomlinson.

Photography by: Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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