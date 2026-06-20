Louis Tomlinson made a triumphant return to Red Rocks

On June 19, The Royston Club warmed up Red Rocks with a burst of UK indie energy, and The Aces followed with a polished pop shimmer that had the crowd fully locked in.
But the night belonged to Louis Tomlinson, who stepped onto the stage like he had unfinished business with Colorado after a 2023 hailstorm cut his last Red Rocks attempt short. His set played like a triumphant return — loud, emotional and laser‑focused — and turned the amphitheater into a sea of voices that matched him lyric for lyric.
See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com