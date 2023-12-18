Macy Gray, DeVotchKa and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

PBS12's Sounds on 29th returns with a live taping at Skylark Lounge on Tuesday, December 19, and Macy Gray plays Ophelia's on Wednesday, December 20.
The Annie Booth Trio is back for its annual jazz rendition of the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack at Dazzle from Monday, December 18, through Sunday, December 24, with multiple performances taking place each day.
Denver's DeVotchKa will perform for two nights at the Bluebird on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, and the Colorado Symphony also returns for its annual Elf in Concert performance at Boettcher Hall on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meet-Up
Monday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
Free
Once a month, the radio station Indie 102.3 extends its practice of elevating local music by hosting a free concert for fellow fans from a new Colorado-based artist. This month will see Denver slop-pop rock group Kissing Party take the stage to play some new tunes from its just-released album, Graceless.
PBS12 Sounds on 29th: Live Taping
Tuesday, December 19, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$10
This flagship program from PBS12 that "showcases Colorado's finest acts" has been dormant for a bit, but will return on January 20 next year. The show is usually taped at the studio on 29th and Welton streets (hence the name), but will be kicking things off in style by filming an episode in the Skylark Lounge's Bobcat Club with jazzy funk and soul outfit Dunk Maxwell & The DFunk. Support will be provided by the southing, neo-soul sounds of Lady Los, and the show will be hosted by none other than the city's honorary "night mayor," Stephen Brackett.
Macy Gray
Wednesday, December 20, 8 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$49.50-$69.50
The R&B singer and actress Natalie Renée McIntyre (aka Macy Gray) has been playing music most of her life, having picked up piano at age seven. She always enjoyed writing songs, but didn't pursue a performing career because she was too self-conscious about her distinctively raspy voice. Only after recording some demo songs for a friend did she get the recognition she needed to realize that her voice was undeniably essential. Shortly after, her debut album helped catapult her career with the Grammy-winning hit single "I Try." She is now on tour promoting her newest album, The Reset, which was released earlier this year.
Charlie Brown Christmas With the Annie Booth Trio & Friends
Monday, December 18, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, December 19, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 20, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Thursday December 21, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Friday, December 22, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 23, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
$30-$40
Now in its tenth year, the Annie Booth Trio's annual holiday show is not to be missed! The Denver-based jazz pianist Annie Booth took the classic Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack and rendered it into something even more special. She and her bandmates, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Alejandro Castaño, will be bringing the holiday heat all week at one of Denver's best jazz clubs, and will be joined at various times by jazz vocalists Bailey Hinkley Grogan, Jenna McLean and Marion Powers.
Santa's Guitar: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts Christmas Show
Friday, December 22, 12 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20
Ryan Chrys's Santa is a rockin'-and-rollin' badass who ditches the reindeer-drawn magic sled for a muscle car fueled by some bangin' eight-track tapes. The Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame inductee doesn't care if you've been bad or good, so do what you want at this show. Spike the eggnog and bake some special brownies — Rockin' Santa is coming to town!
DeVotchKa
Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$29.50-$35
The Denver-based indie group DeVotchKa makes a delightful blend of Eastern-European folk and gothic cabaret pop. After years of relentless touring, the band's unique sound finally caught the ears of Hollywood filmmakers, and DeVotchKa was asked to contribute to a new movie. That movie was Little Miss Sunshine, and the soundtrack was DeVotchKa's third release, How It Ends. Now almost two decades later, the band will be celebrating that Grammy-nominated album by playing it in its entirety for two nights this week.
Elf in Concert
Friday, December 22, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 23, 7:30 p.m.
Boettcher Hall, 1000 14th Street
$15-$103
The Colorado Symphony Orchestra is spreading Christmas cheer by playing loud for all to hear. So after making snow angels for two hours, going ice skating and eating a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie dough as fast as you can, head on over to watch the holiday classic on four giant screens while the symphony simultaneously plays along to every note from the original film score.
Wes Watkins
Saturday, December 23, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
The ever-accomplished and always-expanding artist Wes Watkins is one of the hardest-working musicians in the Mile High City, and can frequently be seen doing his thing somewhere interesting every week. He has lent his jazzy multi-instrumentalism to countless collaborations throughout his career, and even did a long stint with the Night Sweats some years ago. Fellow Denver mainstays Venuz Cruz and Vonna Wolf will be sharing their magic on the stage that night as well.
Sunday Jam with the Squire House Band
Sunday, December 24, 8 p.m.
The Squire Lounge, 1800 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Every week a selection of heavy hitters from Denver's music scene gather to shred together and open the stage to newcomers at one of Denver's greatest dives. Come on out to the Squire Lounge to hang with old friends and party with some new ones while the crème de la crème of Colfax shuffles in and out of the storied watering hole. Don't forget to buy a round for the band — it's Christmas Eve, after all.
