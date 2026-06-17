North West is coming to the Boulder Theater with Molly Santana

Audio By Carbonatix
What can nepotism and billionaire parents get you at 13 years old?
For North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, they bequeathed things that take ordinary musicians years to develop the funds and skills for: collaborations with A-listers like FKA Twigs, a solo music career, and a tour. Oh, and you can’t forget about that “Lion King” gig.
But honestly, only weirdos deride young kids, and that’s not what we’re here to do. Because unfortunately, there are quite enough parasocial and negative comments about North, who has been in the spotlight since her birth (within the first year of her life, she was in Vogue).
Despite the naysayers, the pre-teen hasn’t been shy about her creativity, whether it’s through her unique, teal-hued goth fashion or the music production that she’s homeschooled for. And after releasing her debut solo single, “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” (by the way, those piercings are fake, people), which she performed with her dad at Sofi Stadium following its February release, North West will be heading out on tour with Molly Santana, a Japanese and African American rapper, singer and songwriter who has been building a global fanbase.
North West Boulder Theater date and tickets
The 14-stop tour will head to the Boulder Theater on Fri., Aug. 21.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri., June 19, and the show is all ages.