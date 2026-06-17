North West is coming to the Boulder Theater with Molly Santana

What can nepotism and billionaire parents get you at 13 years old?

For North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, they bequeathed things that take ordinary musicians years to develop the funds and skills for: collaborations with A-listers like FKA Twigs, a solo music career, and a tour. Oh, and you can’t forget about that “Lion King” gig.

But honestly, only weirdos deride young kids, and that’s not what we’re here to do. Because unfortunately, there are quite enough parasocial and negative comments about North, who has been in the spotlight since her birth (within the first year of her life, she was in Vogue).