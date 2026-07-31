Benson Boone sticks the landing at Ball Arena

Benson Boone brought his Wanted Man Tour to a packed Ball Arena on Thursday, July 30.

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Benson Boone brought his Wanted Man Tour to a packed Ball Arena on Thursday, July 30. True to form, the show opened with Boone doing a flip, a wall of pyro and a crowd screaming in full force, all before he hit his first note.

Confessional pop singer Ashe warmed up the room, working through her own catalog built on “Moral of the Story,” setting an intimate tone before Boone’s full arena-scale spectacle took over. Boone leaned on his growing hit list, including “Beautiful Things,” “In the Stars” and cuts from his new album, “American Heart,” and never missed a chance for a signature piano-top acrobatic stunt.

Thursday’s show marked Boone’s return to Colorado after a sold-out Red Rocks debut in September 2024, this time trading the natural amphitheater for the bigger, louder confines of Ball Arena.

See photos from the show below.

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Boone’s first single, “Ghost Town,” dropped in 2021 shortly after he left “American Idol.” Brandon Johnson for Westword

Boone is also a visual artist who has hand-drawn the cover art for some of his own singles. Brandon Johnson for Westword

He found a mentor in Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, who signed him to his label, Night Street Records. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers at Ball Arena in Denver for the Benson Boone concert. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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“Beautiful Things,” from Boone’s 2024 debut album “Fireworks & Rollerblades” peaked at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Boone graduated high school in 2020 and dropped out of college after one semester to pursue music. Brandon Johnson for Westword

The American Heart World Tour marked his first all-arena tour, spanning 50 shows across North America and Europe. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Boone says “Beautiful Things” was inspired by the fear of losing someone he loved. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Boone auditioned for the 19th season of “American Idol” in 2021 but withdrew to build his own path. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Ashe performing live at Ball Arena in Denver on July 30, opening for Benson Boone. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Ashe’s breakout single, “Moral of the Story,” was written about her divorce. It was produced by Finneas O’Connell. Brandon Johnson for Westword