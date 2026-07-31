Benson Boone sticks the landing at Ball Arena

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Benson Boone brought his Wanted Man Tour to a packed Ball Arena on Thursday, July 30. True to form, the show opened with Boone doing a flip, a wall of pyro and a crowd screaming in full force, all before he hit his first note.
Confessional pop singer Ashe warmed up the room, working through her own catalog built on “Moral of the Story,” setting an intimate tone before Boone’s full arena-scale spectacle took over. Boone leaned on his growing hit list, including “Beautiful Things,” “In the Stars” and cuts from his new album, “American Heart,” and never missed a chance for a signature piano-top acrobatic stunt.
Thursday’s show marked Boone’s return to Colorado after a sold-out Red Rocks debut in September 2024, this time trading the natural amphitheater for the bigger, louder confines of Ball Arena.
See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com