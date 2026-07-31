Concerts

Benson Boone sticks the landing at Ball Arena

True to form, he started with a flip and a wall of fire.
By Brandon JohnsonJuly 31, 2026
Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Benson Boone brought his Wanted Man Tour to a packed Ball Arena on Thursday, July 30.

Brandon Johnson for Westword
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Advertising Can't Do It Alone

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $25,000 by August 9.

SUPPORT US TODAY
$25,000

Benson Boone brought his Wanted Man Tour to a packed Ball Arena on Thursday, July 30. True to form, the show opened with Boone doing a flip, a wall of pyro and a crowd screaming in full force, all before he hit his first note.

Confessional pop singer Ashe warmed up the room, working through her own catalog built on “Moral of the Story,” setting an intimate tone before Boone’s full arena-scale spectacle took over. Boone leaned on his growing hit list, including “Beautiful Things,” “In the Stars” and cuts from his new album, “American Heart,” and never missed a chance for a signature piano-top acrobatic stunt.

Thursday’s show marked Boone’s return to Colorado after a sold-out Red Rocks debut in September 2024, this time trading the natural amphitheater for the bigger, louder confines of Ball Arena.

See photos from the show below.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Boone’s first single, “Ghost Town,” dropped in 2021 shortly after he left “American Idol.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Boone is also a visual artist who has hand-drawn the cover art for some of his own singles.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
He found a mentor in Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, who signed him to his label, Night Street Records.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for the Benson Boone concert.
Concertgoers at Ball Arena in Denver for the Benson Boone concert.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
“Beautiful Things,” from Boone’s 2024 debut album “Fireworks & Rollerblades” peaked at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Boone graduated high school in 2020 and dropped out of college after one semester to pursue music.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
The American Heart World Tour marked his first all-arena tour, spanning 50 shows across North America and Europe.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Boone says “Beautiful Things” was inspired by the fear of losing someone he loved.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Benson Boone performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 for his Wanted Man Tour 2026.
Boone auditioned for the 19th season of “American Idol” in 2021 but withdrew to build his own path.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Ashe performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 opening for Benson Boone.
Ashe performing live at Ball Arena in Denver on July 30, opening for Benson Boone.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Ashe performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 opening for Benson Boone.
Ashe’s breakout single, “Moral of the Story,” was written about her divorce. It was produced by Finneas O’Connell.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Ashe performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 30 opening for Benson Boone.
Ashe was born Ashlyn Rae Willson in San Jose in 1993. She is now based out of Nashville.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Independent Journalism in Denver Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

Loading latest posts...