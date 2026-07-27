Concerts

Photos: Rainbow Kitten Surprise turned Fiddler’s Green into a group therapy session

RKS brought "Bones" to Greenwood Village and the crowd picked them clean.
By Brandon JohnsonJuly 27, 2026
Rainbow Kitten Surprise performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 25, 2026.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) is an American alternative/indie rock band that formed in Boone, North Carolina.

Brandon Johnson for Westword
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Rainbow Kitten Surprise rolled the Bones North American Tour through Fiddler’s Green, and true to form for a band that treats every Colorado date like a homecoming, the crowd out-sang the PA more than once.

Australia’s Spacey Jane opened, bringing their high-energy, hook-driven garage-pop and staples like “Booster Seat” to a Denver-metro crowd already familiar with them from the Ogden. RKS dug into the raw, closet-clearing energy of “bones,” their fifth album and first team-up with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce since 2018’s “How To: Friend, Love, Freefall.”

The crowd during Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
The Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater crowd during Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Rainbow Kitten Surprise performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 25, 2026.
Their first EP, “Mary,” was recorded in an old dorm room on the Appalachian State campus.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

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A photo of Fiddler's Green Amphitheater during Rainbow Kitten Surprise.
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater during Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Fiddler's Green Amphitheater concertgoers with Rainbow Kitten Surprise merch and t-shirts.
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater concertgoers with Rainbow Kitten Surprise merch and t-shirts.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Rainbow Kitten Surprise performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 25, 2026.
Between 2014 and 2017, they built their reputation at major festivals including Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Rainbow Kitten Surprise performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 25, 2026.
The band independently released its debut album “Seven,” later re-released alongside their first EP as the joint album “Seven + Mary.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

The crowd during Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
The crowd during Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Spacey Jane performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 25, 2026.
Spacey Jane is an Australian indie rock band formed in Fremantle, Western Australia, in 2016.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Spacey Jane performing live at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on July 25, 2026.
Original bassist Amelia Murray left in 2019 to pursue a medical career, with Peppa Lane stepping in on bass and backing vocals.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

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