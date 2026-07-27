Photos: Rainbow Kitten Surprise turned Fiddler’s Green into a group therapy session

Rainbow Kitten Surprise (RKS) is an American alternative/indie rock band that formed in Boone, North Carolina.

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Rainbow Kitten Surprise rolled the Bones North American Tour through Fiddler’s Green, and true to form for a band that treats every Colorado date like a homecoming, the crowd out-sang the PA more than once.

Australia’s Spacey Jane opened, bringing their high-energy, hook-driven garage-pop and staples like “Booster Seat” to a Denver-metro crowd already familiar with them from the Ogden. RKS dug into the raw, closet-clearing energy of “bones,” their fifth album and first team-up with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce since 2018’s “How To: Friend, Love, Freefall.”

The Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater crowd during Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Their first EP, “Mary,” was recorded in an old dorm room on the Appalachian State campus. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater during Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater concertgoers with Rainbow Kitten Surprise merch and t-shirts. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Between 2014 and 2017, they built their reputation at major festivals including Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits. Brandon Johnson for Westword

The band independently released its debut album “Seven,” later re-released alongside their first EP as the joint album “Seven + Mary.” Brandon Johnson for Westword

The crowd during Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater Brandon Johnson for Westword

Spacey Jane is an Australian indie rock band formed in Fremantle, Western Australia, in 2016. Brandon Johnson for Westword