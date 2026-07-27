Photos: Rainbow Kitten Surprise turned Fiddler’s Green into a group therapy session

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Rainbow Kitten Surprise rolled the Bones North American Tour through Fiddler’s Green, and true to form for a band that treats every Colorado date like a homecoming, the crowd out-sang the PA more than once.
Australia’s Spacey Jane opened, bringing their high-energy, hook-driven garage-pop and staples like “Booster Seat” to a Denver-metro crowd already familiar with them from the Ogden. RKS dug into the raw, closet-clearing energy of “bones,” their fifth album and first team-up with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce since 2018’s “How To: Friend, Love, Freefall.”
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com