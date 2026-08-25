Photos: Carlos Santana gets sentimental at Red Rocks

Carlos Santana brought his Oneness Tour to Red Rocks on Monday, Aug. 24, capping a third and final stand at the venue this year with the kind of guitar-driven communion that only Red Rocks seems to bring together.
Decades into his career, his tone is still instantly recognizable, cutting through the Colorado night as it has since Woodstock. The set moved fluidly between Latin-rock classics that built his legend and newer material, proving the catalog still has the teeth for a live performance. For a run that started with two nights back in the summer, this final Red Rocks show played like a proper send-off, made of equal parts nostalgia and celebration.
If this really is Santana’s last lap through the venue for a while, Denver got a fitting goodbye. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com