Photos: Carlos Santana gets sentimental at Red Rocks

Carlos Santana's breakout moment came at Woodstock in 1969, with a blistering, improvised set that included the now-iconic "Soul Sacrifice," before the band had released its debut album.

Carlos Santana brought his Oneness Tour to Red Rocks on Monday, Aug. 24, capping a third and final stand at the venue this year with the kind of guitar-driven communion that only Red Rocks seems to bring together.

Decades into his career, his tone is still instantly recognizable, cutting through the Colorado night as it has since Woodstock. The set moved fluidly between Latin-rock classics that built his legend and newer material, proving the catalog still has the teeth for a live performance. For a run that started with two nights back in the summer, this final Red Rocks show played like a proper send-off, made of equal parts nostalgia and celebration.

If this really is Santana’s last lap through the venue for a while, Denver got a fitting goodbye. See photos from the show below.

His 1970 album “Abraxas” and 1969’s self-titled debut are both in the Grammy Hall of Fame. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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Songs like “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va” and “Evil Ways” turned early Santana albums into Billboard mainstays. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Santana’s sound fuses Latin rhythm, blues, rock and jazz, and he’s often credited as one of the earliest architects of “world music” as a commercial genre. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Santana’s family relocated to San Francisco in the early 1960s, where he soon formed the Santana Blues Band. Brandon Johnson for Westword

In 2026, the Recording Academy gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of genre-blending influence. Brandon Johnson for Westword

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The Oneness Tour, which brought him to Red Rocks this year, paired him with The Doobie Brothers for most dates. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Fans were dancing and grooving all night long. Brandon Johnson for Westword

Concertgoers packed Red Rocks early. Brandon Johnson for Westword