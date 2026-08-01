Concerts

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire turn Ball Arena into one big dance floor

The crowd was ready to go all night long on Friday night.
By Brandon JohnsonAugust 1, 2026
Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Lionel Richie launched his solo career in 1982 with his self-titled debut album, which sold over four million copies.

Brandon Johnson for Westword
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Advertising Can't Do It Alone

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $25,000 by August 9.

SUPPORT US TODAY
$25,000

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire brought the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour back to Ball Arena on Friday, July 31, for their second Denver stop since 2023, and the crowd was ready to go all night long.

Earth, Wind & Fire opened with founders Verdine White and Philip Bailey, a graduate of Denver East High School, still leading the charge through horn-driven staples like “Shining Star,” “Fantasy” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

Richie followed with a career-spanning set pulling from his Commodores days and solo catalog, mixing in “Easy,” “Hello” and “We Are the World” before closing out the night with “All Night Long.” With two of the best-selling acts in music history sharing one stage, it was maximum nostalgia built for a crowd that knew every word.

See more photos from the show below.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
The single “Truly” earned Lionel Richie his first Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire previously performed together at Ball Arena on September 5, 2023.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
In 1980, Richie wrote and produced “Lady” for Kenny Rogers, which hit number-one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

A photo showing Lionel Richie through the perspective of a concertgoer's cellphone.
Through the perspective of a concertgoer’s cellphone.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Richie’s 1983 album “Can’t Slow Down” produced the hits “All Night Long (All Night)” and “Hello”.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Richie found renewed chart success with his 2012 country crossover album, “Tuskegee.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Earth, Wind & Fire performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Several of Earth, Wind & Fire’s albums went multiplatinum, including “Spirit” (1976) and “All ‘n’ All” (1977).

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Earth, Wind & Fire performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
EWF’s first three albums saw modest success before 1973’s “Head to the Sky” went gold behind the tracks “Keep Your Head to the Sky” and “Evil.”

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Earth, Wind & Fire performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
The classic lineup grew to a nine-piece band featuring the White brothers, singer Philip Bailey and their distinctive horn section.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Earth, Wind & Fire performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Earth, Wind & Fire’s name was drawn from the elements in White’s astrological sign, Sagittarius.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Richie became a judge on the ABC reboot of “American Idol” starting in 2018.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Lionel Richie has sold over 100 million albums internationally across his Commodores and solo careers.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Lionel Richie performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Richie’s current live band includes musical director Chuckii Booker, along with Ethan Farmer and Oscar Seaton Jr.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Earth, Wind & Fire performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Earth, wind & Fire founder Maurice White got his start as a session drummer for Chess Records, playing behind artists like Etta James.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Earth, Wind & Fire performing live at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on July 31 for the Sing a Song All Night Long tour.
Verdine White and Philip Bailey remain part of the band’s touring lineup today, continuing the legacy Maurice White built.

Brandon Johnson for Westword

Independent Journalism in Denver Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com

Loading latest posts...