Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire turn Ball Arena into one big dance floor

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Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire brought the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour back to Ball Arena on Friday, July 31, for their second Denver stop since 2023, and the crowd was ready to go all night long.
Earth, Wind & Fire opened with founders Verdine White and Philip Bailey, a graduate of Denver East High School, still leading the charge through horn-driven staples like “Shining Star,” “Fantasy” and “Boogie Wonderland.”
Richie followed with a career-spanning set pulling from his Commodores days and solo catalog, mixing in “Easy,” “Hello” and “We Are the World” before closing out the night with “All Night Long.” With two of the best-selling acts in music history sharing one stage, it was maximum nostalgia built for a crowd that knew every word.
See more photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com