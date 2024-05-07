 Pretty Lights Announces 2024 Tour, Red Rocks Run This August | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Pretty Lights Announces Red Rocks Run This August

Set your timers: Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, but pre-sales will be available starting Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m.
May 7, 2024
Pretty Lights will be at Red Rocks on August 2 and 3.
Pretty Lights will be at Red Rocks on August 2 and 3. AEG
Share this:
While Pretty Lights took a hiatus back in 2018, music producer Derek Vincent Smith made a grand return last August with six Colorado shows.

And Pretty Lights will be back in the Centennial State this summer with two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3. The shows are part of the Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour, which includes 24 dates in eleven cities and three festivals running into the fall.

Pretty Lights Tickets

All tickets to Pretty Lights tours will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Tickets will be $75.50 to $100.50 plus fees.

Pre-sale tickets can only be accessed via a unique code sent by Seated; you can sign up to receive your code at prettylightsmusic.com. All codes will be delivered by email and text twenty to sixty minutes ahead of the pre-sale.

All Pretty Lights Tour Dates

May 31, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Virginia
June 1, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Virginia
June 13-June 16, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, Tennessee
June 20-June 23, Electric Forest Festival, Rothbury, Michigan
August 2-3, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado
August 23-24, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
September 6-7, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's, Stateline, Nevada
October 4-6, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
October 11-13, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
November 8-10, the Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
November 22-24, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, Florida
December 5-7, Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts

Find more concerts on our concert calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Blondie Drummer Looks Back on Fifty Years of Music Royalty Ahead of Mission Show

Concert Preview

Blondie Drummer Looks Back on Fifty Years of Music Royalty Ahead of Mission Show

By Justin Criado
Red Rocks Cancels Hippo Campus Concert Because of Wind

Venues

Red Rocks Cancels Hippo Campus Concert Because of Wind

By Emily Ferguson
Reader: Love the Music but Hate the Man Behind So Many Roads

Comment of the Day

Reader: Love the Music but Hate the Man Behind So Many Roads

By Westword Readers
So Many Roads Museum and Brewery Has Reached the End of the Road

Venues

So Many Roads Museum and Brewery Has Reached the End of the Road

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation