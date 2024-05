Pretty Lights Announces Red Rocks Run This August

Pretty Lights Tickets

While Pretty Lights took a hiatus back in 2018, music producer Derek Vincent Smith made a grand return last August with six Colorado shows.And Pretty Lights will be back in the Centennial State this summer with two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3. The shows are part of the Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour, which includes 24 dates in eleven cities and three festivals running into the fall.All tickets to Pretty Lights tours will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Tickets will be $75.50 to $100.50 plus fees.Pre-sale tickets can only be accessed via a unique code sent by Seated; you can sign up to receive your code at prettylightsmusic.com . All codes will be delivered by email and text twenty to sixty minutes ahead of the pre-sale.May 31, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VirginiaJune 1, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VirginiaJune 13-June 16, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TennesseeJune 20-June 23, Electric Forest Festival, Rothbury, MichiganAugust 2-3, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, ColoradoAugust 23-24, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New YorkSeptember 6-7, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's, Stateline, NevadaOctober 4-6, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TexasOctober 11-13, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TexasNovember 8-10, the Armory, Minneapolis, MinnesotaNovember 22-24, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, FloridaDecember 5-7, Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts