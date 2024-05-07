Pretty Lights Announces Red Rocks Run This August

And Pretty Lights will be back in the Centennial State this summer with two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3. The shows are part of the Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour, which includes 24 dates in eleven cities and three festivals running into the fall.
Pretty Lights TicketsAll tickets to Pretty Lights tours will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 15. Tickets will be $75.50 to $100.50 plus fees.
Pre-sale tickets can only be accessed via a unique code sent by Seated; you can sign up to receive your code at prettylightsmusic.com. All codes will be delivered by email and text twenty to sixty minutes ahead of the pre-sale.
All Pretty Lights Tour DatesMay 31, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Virginia
June 1, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, Virginia
June 13-June 16, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, Tennessee
June 20-June 23, Electric Forest Festival, Rothbury, Michigan
August 2-3, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado
August 23-24, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York
September 6-7, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's, Stateline, Nevada
October 4-6, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
October 11-13, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, Texas
November 8-10, the Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
November 22-24, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, St. Augustine, Florida
December 5-7, Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts
