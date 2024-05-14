Shaq Will Deejay Red Rocks This Fall With Shaq's Bass All Stars

Shaq has done it all. So what do you do after four NBA championships, a platinum-certified album, millions of dollars in endorsement deals, appearances in movies and so much more?
Become an international superstar DJ, of course.
Shaq has been deejaying as DIESEL since 2015, but he first got behind the decks as a DJ at Louisiana State University in the ’80s. His post-college music career goes back to 1993, when he released his debut rap album, Shaq Diesel; he rapped on Michael Jackson's "2 Bad" in ’95. And who could forget his appearance in Aaron Carter's music video for "That's How I Beat Shaq"?
Shaq's DJ career has taken him around the world (as if he hadn't been around it multiple times already), but he has a major milestone this year: his first solo headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, an event titled Shaq's Bass All Stars, which will include openers Habstrakt, Riot Ten, Benda B2B Stoned Level and Celo B2B Kozomoz.
“For the very first time, we are bringing SHAQ’s Bass All Stars to the mountains, and I cannot wait for what’s in store," Shaq says. "I personally curated the entire lineup and invited some of the best names in bass music to join us. Just wait until you see our custom stage as well...the DIESEL is coming!”
Artist and local pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, and all tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. via AXS.
