The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
iZCALLi hosts La Posada at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Saturday.EXPAND
iZCALLi hosts La Posada at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox on Saturday.
Danielle Lirette

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 20, 2019 | 5:55am
Snow Tha Product headlines the Mission Ballroom tonight, while Thievery Corporation is at the Fillmore Auditorium. This weekend's lineup also includes Ripe at the Ogden Theatre; iZCALLi hosting La Posada, which also includes Los Reyes del Huepa and Neoma, at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox; and saxophonist Javon Jackson bringing a phenomenal band that includes Randy Brecker, Jimmy Cobb, George Cables and Eddie Gomez to Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Snow Tha Product
$26.95-$79.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Thievery Corporation
$44.75-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Starship and the Romantics
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

The Lil Smokies
$25.75-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pnuma
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

The Railbenders
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Faceman's Parade of Lights
$11-$26, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Emerald Siam
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Javon Jackson "Jazz By 5" (also December 21)
$20-$60, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Jade Cicada
$19.95-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Parade of Lasers
$24.25-$34.25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Face Holiday Show
$20-$45, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Ripe
$23-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Lola Black XXXmas
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Charlie Parr
$20-$24, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Frank Zappa's Birthday Party
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

In the Company of Serpents
$15-$25, 7 p.m., hi-dive

iZCALLi
$10-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Jim Dalton (Railbenders), Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman (Cracker)
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Klezfest
$25, 6 & 9 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Bodies We've Buried
$10, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

Jinx Jones Rockabilly Christmas Show
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Winterfest
$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

A Krowd Ktrl Kristmas
$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

