The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Snow Tha Product headlines the Mission Ballroom tonight, while Thievery Corporation is at the Fillmore Auditorium. This weekend's lineup also includes Ripe at the Ogden Theatre; iZCALLi hosting La Posada, which also includes Los Reyes del Huepa and Neoma, at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox; and saxophonist Javon Jackson bringing a phenomenal band that includes Randy Brecker, Jimmy Cobb, George Cables and Eddie Gomez to Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20
Snow Tha Product
$26.95-$79.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Thievery Corporation
$44.75-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Starship and the Romantics
$49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
The Lil Smokies
$25.75-$75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pnuma
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
The Railbenders
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Faceman's Parade of Lights
$11-$26, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Emerald Siam
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Javon Jackson "Jazz By 5" (also December 21)
$20-$60, 6:30 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
Resale Concert Tickets
-
CountHerfeit - Limp Bizkit Tribute
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
-
Thievery Corporation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Fillmore Auditorium - Colorado 1510 Clarkson Denver CO 802181510 Clarkson, Denver CO 80218
-
Dooz Day: Doozy
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Black Sheep 2106 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs CO 809092106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21
Jade Cicada
$19.95-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Parade of Lasers
$24.25-$34.25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Face Holiday Show
$20-$45, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Ripe
$23-$75, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Lola Black XXXmas
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Charlie Parr
$20-$24, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Frank Zappa's Birthday Party
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
In the Company of Serpents
$15-$25, 7 p.m., hi-dive
iZCALLi
$10-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Jim Dalton (Railbenders), Jesse Dayton, Johnny Hickman (Cracker)
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Klezfest
$25, 6 & 9 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Bodies We've Buried
$10, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Jinx Jones Rockabilly Christmas Show
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Winterfest
$20, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
A Krowd Ktrl Kristmas
$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!