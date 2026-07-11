The Avett Brothers prove Red Rocks is still their living room

The Avett Brothers kicked off their three-night at Red Rocks on July 10 with The Mountain Goats warming up the sandstone for what turned into a full-throated, tear-and-cheer kind of night. Scott and Seth Avett traded verses and harmonies with the loose, brotherly chemistry that’s kept fans coming back for two decades, while Joe Kwon’s cello and Bob Crawford’s upright bass filled in every corner of the amphitheater. The crowd sang along to nearly every chorus, and it was another reminder of why the Avetts keep landing back at Red Rocks. See photos from the show below.

Their albums have hit number one on Billboard’s Rock, Americana, and Top Albums charts. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Before becoming the Avett Brothers, Scott and Seth merged separate bands they’d formed at college and school to perform under the moniker “Nemo.” Brandon Johnson for Westword.

The Avett Brothers crowd for night one of three at Red Rocks. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Red Rocks crowd during The Avett Brothers night one. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

The Avett Brothers formed in North Carolina in 2000, made up of brothers Scott and Seth Avett along with Joe Kwon and Bob Crawford. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Scott Avett is also a working visual artist and painter, and his artwork has appeared in gallery shows tied to the band’s touring. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Their breakout major-label era began with producer Rick Rubin, who has helmed several of their most acclaimed records. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Joe Kwon joined later as the band’s cellist, adding the chamber-folk texture that became a signature. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

The Avett Brothers performing at Red Rocks during night one of their three-night run at the iconic music venue. Brandon Johnson for Westword.