The Avett Brothers prove Red Rocks is still their living room

The Avett Brothers kicked off their three-night at Red Rocks on July 10 with The Mountain Goats warming up the sandstone for what turned into a full-throated, tear-and-cheer kind of night. Scott and Seth Avett traded verses and harmonies with the loose, brotherly chemistry that’s kept fans coming back for two decades, while Joe Kwon’s cello and Bob Crawford’s upright bass filled in every corner of the amphitheater. The crowd sang along to nearly every chorus, and it was another reminder of why the Avetts keep landing back at Red Rocks. See photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com