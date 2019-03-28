 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The National headlines the Mission Ballroom in September.EXPAND
The National headlines the Mission Ballroom in September.
Jon Solomon

The National, Glen Hansard and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 28, 2019 | 5:40am
AA

The National headlines AEG Presents' new Mission Ballroom on Saturday, September 7, with Alvvays opening. Tickets, $54.45 to $90.45, go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Glen Hansard, who's set to release This Wild Willing in April, performs at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, September 19. Tickets, $37 to $50.50, go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Also coming to Denver are Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, Phil Collins and Stevie Wonder.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

The Contortionist: Mon., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
FoCoMX 11: With Slow Caves, Izcalli, Hyzenborg, Stella Luce, the Velveteers, Holdfast. and My Dog Ate Chad, Fri., April 26, 5:30 p.m., $30. With the Burroughs, f-ether, Roka Hueka, Kind Dub, Post Paradise, One Flew West, Green Dream, Last Call Romance, Sat., April 27, 5:30 p.m., $30.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Cattle Decapitation: Sun., May 5, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Wed., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$80.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Great Good Fine Ok: Mon., June 3, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
John Paul White: Sun., June 23, 8 p.m., $20.75-$23.
Rubedo's Independence Day V: Thu., July 4, 8 p.m., $5-$18.
Satsang: With Policulture, Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Summer Salt: With Dante Elephante, Motel Radio, Tue., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $17-$20.

BOULDER THEATER

Todd Rundgren: Thu., May 30, 8 p.m., $45-$300.

BRONCOS STADIUM AT MILE HIGH

Garth Brooks: Sat., June 8, 7 p.m., $94.95.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Bass Inferno: With HE$H and Bommer, SweetTooth, Kleavr b2b Tantrum, Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $6.66-$50.
The Elovaters: Tue., May 21, 7 & 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Hieroglyphics: Ft. all original members, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $29.95-$35.
Lucki: With Swoosh God and more, Sat., April 27, 8:15 p.m., $18-$72.
Scott Law & Ross James’ Cosmic Twang: Ft. Nicki Bluhm, Keith Moseley and Alex Koford, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Boz Scaggs: Wed., June 12, 6:30 p.m., $82-$87.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: Sun., Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., $71-$76.
Calexico/Iron & Wine: Mon., Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., $74-$79.
Indigo Girls: Thu., Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.
José González: Sun., Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70.
The Mavericks and Los Lobos: Mon., July 8, 6:30 p.m., $74-$79.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Disrupt Fest: Ft. The Used, Thrice with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro The Hero, Wed., July 17, 12:45 p.m., $32-$80.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Papa Roach: With Asking Alexandra and Bad Wolves, Tue., Aug. 27, 6 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Aaron Lee Tasjan: Tue., July 2, 8:30 p.m., $15.
Bob Schneider: With Carolina Story, Sat., July 20, 8:30 p.m., $25-$27.50.
Ghostemane: With H09909, Horus The Astroneer, Tue., June 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.
Lucki: With Swoosh God, Tue., April 30, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL

A.A. Bondy: Wed., July 31, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
The Beths: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Hi-Fi Gentry: Thu., April 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mystic Braves: Wed., June 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Pinky Pinky: Tue., July 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Dana Gould / Bobcat Goldthwait: Sun., June 9, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
OM: With Wovenhand, Sun., May 19, 8 p.m., $20.75-$22.
Sigrid: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Snakehips: With Dreamers Delight, Wed., June 19, 11:30 p.m., $24.75-$30.75.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Bass Drum of Death: Wed., May 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Night Glitter: Ft. LouLou of Thievery Corporation, Sun., June 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE

Black Lipstick Ball: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Compass & Cavern: Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Other Worlds: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $11-$13
Pan Astral: Sat., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Winter: Mon., May 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Opening Day Bash: Fri., April 5, 4:30 p.m., TBA.
The Score: Sun., April 28, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

MISSION BALLROOM

Flux Pavilion: Sun., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $25.75-$99.
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: With Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf, Thu., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$80
Highly Suspect: Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $32.50-$75.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Wed., Aug. 21, 9 p.m., $29.75-$65.
Maggie Rogers: Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $43.50-$45.
Marina: Mon., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $48.50-$88.50.
The National: With Alvvays, Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $54.45-$90.45.
Steve Miller Band / Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: With Matt Anderson, Tue., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $79.95-$249.95.
The Tallest Man on Earth: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $36.50-$79.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Juicy J: with Trev Rich, Sat., April 20, 9 p.m., $45-$69.95

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Glen Hansard: Thu., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $37-$50.50.
Joey Diaz: Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour: Ft. Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce, Will Johns, Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50- $49.50.
Nate Bargatze: Sat., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $35.

PEPSI CENTER

Jennifer Lopez: Wed., June 19, 8 p.m., $49.95-$519.95
Phil Collins: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $50-$275.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Alison Wonderland: With Ekali, Medasin, Wuki, Sat., Aug. 10, 6 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $39.95-$75
Brit Floyd: Thu., June 6, 8 p.m., $61-$71.
Lionel Richie: Wed., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $59.95-$299.95.
The Music of ABBA: Arrival From Sweden: Wed., May 8, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Stevie Wonder: A SeriesFest Benefit Celebrating TV & Music, Mon., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$250.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

17th Avenue All Stars 30th Anniversary Show: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Norman Brown: Fri., Sept. 6, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$50.

SUMMIT

DJ Pauly D: Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $19.50-$40.

SWALLOW HILL MUSIC

AJ Fullerton: Thu., May 30, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Dan McCorison: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
One Epic Night: Ft. Kim Dawson & The Naturals, the Trent Nelson Band, Monocle Band and Half Pint & The Growlers, Sat., May 18, 6 p.m., $75-$100.
Peter Mulvey: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Red Baraat: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Roy Book Binder: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
That Damn Sasquatch: Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $12-$14


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: