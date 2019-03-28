The National, Glen Hansard and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The National headlines AEG Presents' new Mission Ballroom on Saturday, September 7, with Alvvays opening. Tickets, $54.45 to $90.45, go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.
Glen Hansard, who's set to release This Wild Willing in April, performs at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, September 19. Tickets, $37 to $50.50, go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.
Also coming to Denver are Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, Phil Collins and Stevie Wonder.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Contortionist: Mon., May 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25
FoCoMX 11: With Slow Caves, Izcalli, Hyzenborg, Stella Luce, the Velveteers, Holdfast. and My Dog Ate Chad, Fri., April 26, 5:30 p.m., $30. With the Burroughs, f-ether, Roka Hueka, Kind Dub, Post Paradise, One Flew West, Green Dream, Last Call Romance, Sat., April 27, 5:30 p.m., $30.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Thu., Aug. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Cattle Decapitation: Sun., May 5, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque: Wed., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$80.
Great Good Fine Ok: Mon., June 3, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
John Paul White: Sun., June 23, 8 p.m., $20.75-$23.
Rubedo's Independence Day V: Thu., July 4, 8 p.m., $5-$18.
Satsang: With Policulture, Sat., May 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Summer Salt: With Dante Elephante, Motel Radio, Tue., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Todd Rundgren: Thu., May 30, 8 p.m., $45-$300.
Garth Brooks: Sat., June 8, 7 p.m., $94.95.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Bass Inferno: With HE$H and Bommer, SweetTooth, Kleavr b2b Tantrum, Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $6.66-$50.
The Elovaters: Tue., May 21, 7 & 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Hieroglyphics: Ft. all original members, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $29.95-$35.
Lucki: With Swoosh God and more, Sat., April 27, 8:15 p.m., $18-$72.
Scott Law & Ross James’ Cosmic Twang: Ft. Nicki Bluhm, Keith Moseley and Alex Koford, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Boz Scaggs: Wed., June 12, 6:30 p.m., $82-$87.
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers: Sun., Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m., $71-$76.
Calexico/Iron & Wine: Mon., Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., $74-$79.
Indigo Girls: Thu., Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., $62-$67.
José González: Sun., Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., $65-$70.
The Mavericks and Los Lobos: Mon., July 8, 6:30 p.m., $74-$79.
Disrupt Fest: Ft. The Used, Thrice with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro The Hero, Wed., July 17, 12:45 p.m., $32-$80.
Papa Roach: With Asking Alexandra and Bad Wolves, Tue., Aug. 27, 6 p.m.
Aaron Lee Tasjan: Tue., July 2, 8:30 p.m., $15.
Bob Schneider: With Carolina Story, Sat., July 20, 8:30 p.m., $25-$27.50.
Ghostemane: With H09909, Horus The Astroneer, Tue., June 4, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.
Lucki: With Swoosh God, Tue., April 30, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
A.A. Bondy: Wed., July 31, 9 p.m., $16-$18.
The Beths: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Hi-Fi Gentry: Thu., April 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Mystic Braves: Wed., June 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Pinky Pinky: Tue., July 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Dana Gould / Bobcat Goldthwait: Sun., June 9, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
OM: With Wovenhand, Sun., May 19, 8 p.m., $20.75-$22.
Sigrid: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Snakehips: With Dreamers Delight, Wed., June 19, 11:30 p.m., $24.75-$30.75.
Bass Drum of Death: Wed., May 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Night Glitter: Ft. LouLou of Thievery Corporation, Sun., June 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Black Lipstick Ball: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Compass & Cavern: Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Other Worlds: Fri., May 3, 9 p.m., $11-$13
Pan Astral: Sat., May 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Winter: Mon., May 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Opening Day Bash: Fri., April 5, 4:30 p.m., TBA.
The Score: Sun., April 28, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Flux Pavilion: Sun., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $25.75-$99.
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic: With Dumpstaphunk, Fishbone, Miss Velvet and The Blue Wolf, Thu., Aug. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$80
Highly Suspect: Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $32.50-$75.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard: Wed., Aug. 21, 9 p.m., $29.75-$65.
Maggie Rogers: Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $43.50-$45.
Marina: Mon., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $48.50-$88.50.
The National: With Alvvays, Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $54.45-$90.45.
Steve Miller Band / Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: With Matt Anderson, Tue., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $79.95-$249.95.
The Tallest Man on Earth: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $36.50-$79.50.
Juicy J: with Trev Rich, Sat., April 20, 9 p.m., $45-$69.95
Glen Hansard: Thu., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $37-$50.50.
Joey Diaz: Sat., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $29.50-$39.50.
The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour: Ft. Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce, Will Johns, Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50- $49.50.
Nate Bargatze: Sat., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $35.
Jennifer Lopez: Wed., June 19, 8 p.m., $49.95-$519.95
Phil Collins: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $50-$275.
Alison Wonderland: With Ekali, Medasin, Wuki, Sat., Aug. 10, 6 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $39.95-$75
Brit Floyd: Thu., June 6, 8 p.m., $61-$71.
Lionel Richie: Wed., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $59.95-$299.95.
The Music of ABBA: Arrival From Sweden: Wed., May 8, 8 p.m., $45-$55.
Stevie Wonder: A SeriesFest Benefit Celebrating TV & Music, Mon., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $69.50-$250.
17th Avenue All Stars 30th Anniversary Show: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Norman Brown: Fri., Sept. 6, 7 & 10 p.m., $40-$50.
DJ Pauly D: Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $19.50-$40.
AJ Fullerton: Thu., May 30, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Dan McCorison: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
One Epic Night: Ft. Kim Dawson & The Naturals, the Trent Nelson Band, Monocle Band and Half Pint & The Growlers, Sat., May 18, 6 p.m., $75-$100.
Peter Mulvey: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Red Baraat: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Roy Book Binder: Sat., July 20, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
That Damn Sasquatch: Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $12-$14
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
