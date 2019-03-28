The National, Glen Hansard and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The National headlines the Mission Ballroom in September.

The National headlines AEG Presents' new Mission Ballroom on Saturday, September 7, with Alvvays opening. Tickets, $54.45 to $90.45, go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Glen Hansard, who's set to release This Wild Willing in April, performs at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday, September 19. Tickets, $37 to $50.50, go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Also coming to Denver are Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, Phil Collins and Stevie Wonder.