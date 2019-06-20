 


    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
Ludacris will be at the Mission Ballroom in November with Nelly.
Miles Chrisinger

Ludacris, TroyBoi and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | June 20, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Ludacris and Nelly co-headline the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, November 7. General admission and reserved tickets, $59.95 to $139.95, go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

TroyBoi and G Jones co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, October 18, with Keys N Krates and Lunice opening. Tickets, $44 to $75, go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m.

Sunn O))) stops at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday, September 4 in support of Life Metal, which was released in April. Tickets, $25 to $30, go on sale Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. 

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer: Sat., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Mitchell James & Anville: Fri., July 12, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Assuming We Survive: Tue., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Black Label Society: Wed., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $37.50-$40.
Chain Store Collective: Fri., July 19, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ghost Key: Mon., July 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Iya Terra: Wed., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
The Movement: Sun., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer: Sun., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $17-$20.
Brent Cowles: With Augustus, Sat., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Fantastic Negrito: Wed., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Cold War Kids: Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $27.50.
Lucie Silvas: Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Switchfoot: Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $31-$61.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Ben Sparaco and the New Effect: Tue., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15.
A Deitch Family Affair: Featuring Adam Deitch & Friends and the Bobby Deitch Band, Sat., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Heat Wave: Feat. DJ Blasian, Fri., June 28, 9 p.m., $10.
ill. Gates: With Ahee, Fri., Sept. 13, 9 p.m., $18-$22.
Iya Terra: With for Peace Band and The Ries Brothers, Thu., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Mass Relay: With Notorious Conduct (late set), Kruza Kid, Dozier, Patrick Skyler, Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Movement: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $16-$18.

FOX THEATRE

Banners: Sun., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer: Tue., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Elderbrook: Wed., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

GLOBE HALL

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (VIP Package Show): Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $200 VIP package with Ogden Theatre show.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Dragutante: Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth programs in the Denver area. DJ, youth performances, fashion show and cocktail party with dancing after the show portion., Sun., July 14, 6:30 p.m., $20/VIP $40.
The Fixx: Sun., Sept. 1, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Flamingosis Red Rocks After Party: Sat., Sept. 28, 11:59 p.m., $25.75-$75.
Strung Out and the Casualties: Sun., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
Sunn O))): Wed., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Vic Mensa and Jesse: With Hearts, Tue., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $26.95-$29.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The American Music Tour: Ft. The Blasters, Wayne Hancock, Supersuckers, Sat., July 13, 9 p.m., $25-$27.
Dog City Disco and Musketeer Gripweed: Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Frankie Cosmos: Fri., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $15-$19.
Riot All Night: Ft. LA Riots, Lea Luna and more, Fri., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Surf Curse: Sun., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$17.

LOST LAKE

Briston Maroney: Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $13-$15.
Gypsy Temple: Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Oso Oso: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

MARQUIS THEATER

Beach Goons: Wed., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Big Wreck: Thu., Oct. 17, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Cautious Clay: Sat., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

MISSION BALLROOM

First Annual CRUSH Concert: Natalia Lafourcade: Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $39-$79.
Ludacris and Nelly: Thu., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$139.95.
Nahko and Medicine for the People: With Nattali Rize, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Zomboy: 10 years of Never Say Die Records, Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $25.75-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Cigarettes After Sex: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Loud Luxury: With Bijou, Mon., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $20.75-$85.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Fri., Nov. 15, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Rancid and Pennywise: With the English Beat, Iron Reagan, Sat., Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., $49.99.
Toro y Moi: With Channel Tres (DJ set), Thu., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $29.50-$33.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Franco Escamilla: Sun., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $59-$129.
Rachel Bloom: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75.
Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly - The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $49.95-$69.95.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

TroyBoi / G Jones: With Keys N Krates, Lunice, Fri., Oct. 18, 6 p.m., $44-$75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Contenders: Thu., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Joel Ansett (album release): Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $12.
Kris Allen: Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
The Talbott Brothers: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $15.

SUMMIT

Ashe: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Burna Boy: Wed., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $29.75-$32.
Helmet: Wed., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Motion City Soundtrack: Mon., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35.
SQUNTO: Fri., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$25.


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

