Michael Franti Will Launch His Tour With a Free Party in Civic Center Park

Michael Franti has been bringing his politically conscious music to Colorado since the '90s, forming a special bond with fans of all ages moved by his feel-good commitment to social justice issues.

He and his band Spearhead will be launching their summer tour with a free party at Civic Center Park that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Expect an outdoor screening of his film Stay Human, yoga, acoustic music, activist opportunities, food and fun for people of all ages. Franti is teaming up with sixteen nonprofits that work on issues including climate change, gun control, voting and human rights issues.

RSVP at Eventbrite for the schedule and details.

The following night, at 7 p.m. on June 7, Franti will play his first concert of the tour, at Red Rocks Amphitheater; Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal will offer their support. Tickets to the show start at $47.50 and can be purchased at AXS.