 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Michael Franti & Spearhead performed at Red Rocks on July 13, 2017.
Michael Franti & Spearhead performed at Red Rocks on July 13, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Michael Franti Will Launch His Tour With a Free Party in Civic Center Park

Kyle Harris | May 30, 2019 | 8:15am
AA

Michael Franti has been bringing his politically conscious music to Colorado since the '90s, forming a special bond with fans of all ages moved by his feel-good commitment to social justice issues.

He and his band Spearhead will be launching their summer tour with a free party at Civic Center Park that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Expect an outdoor screening of his film Stay Human, yoga, acoustic music, activist opportunities, food and fun for people of all ages. Franti is teaming up with sixteen nonprofits that work on issues including climate change, gun control, voting and human rights issues.

RSVP at Eventbrite for the schedule and details.

The following night, at 7 p.m. on June 7, Franti will play his first concert of the tour, at Red Rocks Amphitheater; Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal will offer their support. Tickets to the show start at $47.50 and can be purchased at AXS

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >