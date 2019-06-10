 


    Herban Planet
Fitz & the Tantrums co-headline Red Rocks with Young the Giant on Wednesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | June 10, 2019 | 5:55am
Young the Giant and Fitz & the Tantrums bring their co-headlining tour to Red Rocks on Wednesday with COIN opening, while Sublime with Rome is at the venue tonight. Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas is at Levitt Pavilion Denver, Japanese instrumental band MONO is at the Marquis, and Howe Gelb of Giant Sand stops by Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Sublime with Rome
$28.50-$48.25, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Rob Thomas
$26.50-$96.50, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

LANY
TBA, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

The Strumbellas
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Rainbow Kitten Surprise
$30-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Betty Who
$26-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

MONO
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

Fitz & the Tantrums and Young the Giant
$49.95-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Bozz Scaggs
$82-$87, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Howe Gelb
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Shamarr Allen
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

San Holo
$39.95-$80, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Hawthorne Heights and Emery
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Tuck & Patti
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

