The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Young the Giant and Fitz & the Tantrums bring their co-headlining tour to Red Rocks on Wednesday with COIN opening, while Sublime with Rome is at the venue tonight. Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas is at Levitt Pavilion Denver, Japanese instrumental band MONO is at the Marquis, and Howe Gelb of Giant Sand stops by Dazzle. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JUNE 10
Sublime with Rome
$28.50-$48.25, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Rob Thomas
$26.50-$96.50, 6:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
LANY
TBA, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
The Strumbellas
$27.50-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
$30-$45, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Betty Who
$26-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
MONO
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
Fitz & the Tantrums and Young the Giant
$49.95-$89.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Bozz Scaggs
$82-$87, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Howe Gelb
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Shamarr Allen
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
San Holo
$39.95-$80, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Hawthorne Heights and Emery
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Tuck & Patti
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
