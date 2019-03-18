The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country star Maren Morris is at the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, March 18, while Metric is at the venue tomorrow night. Also on tap this week are Vince Staples at the Ogden Theatre tonight, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens in an acoustic show at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, and Better Oblivion Community Center at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MARCH 18
Maren Morris
$40, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Vince Staples
$30-$35, 7:40 p.m., Ogden Theatre
State Champs
$23.50-$25, 6 p.m., Summit
Shing02 & The Chee-Hoos: A Tribute to Nujabes
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball of Gomez
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Tori Kelly
$32.50-$58.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Wet and Kilo Kish
$29.75, 7 p.m., Summit
Billy Idol and Steve Stevens
$75-$425, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder Theater
Mt. Joy
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
All That Remains and Attila
$25-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Black Queen
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mike Krol
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
Metric
$36, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Tobe Nwigwe
$22-$85, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Better Oblivion Community Center
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cass McCombs
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Donna Missal
$16-$79, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Delicate Steve
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
$65.50-$150, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Balance and Composure
$26-$28. 7 p.m., Summit
The Bright Light Social Hour
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Veil of Maya
$18-$125, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dear Rouge
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Bad Bad Hats
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
KOLARS
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Tom Harrell Quartet
$25-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
