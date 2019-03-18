 


Vince Staples headlines the Ogden Theatre tonight.
The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Jon Solomon, Westword Staff | March 18, 2019 | 5:55am
Country star Maren Morris is at the Fillmore Auditorium tonight, March 18, while Metric is at the venue tomorrow night. Also on tap this week are Vince Staples at the Ogden Theatre tonight, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens in an acoustic show at the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, and Better Oblivion Community Center at the Gothic Theatre on Wednesday. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MARCH 18

Continue Reading

Maren Morris
$40, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Vince Staples
$30-$35, 7:40 p.m., Ogden Theatre

State Champs
$23.50-$25, 6 p.m., Summit

Shing02 & The Chee-Hoos: A Tribute to Nujabes
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball of Gomez
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Tori Kelly
$32.50-$58.50, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Wet and Kilo Kish
$29.75, 7 p.m., Summit

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens
$75-$425, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder Theater

Mt. Joy
$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

All That Remains and Attila
$25-$200, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Black Queen
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mike Krol
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Metric
$36, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Tobe Nwigwe
$22-$85, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Better Oblivion Community Center
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cass McCombs
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Donna Missal
$16-$79, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Delicate Steve
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets
$65.50-$150, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Balance and Composure
$26-$28. 7 p.m., Summit

The Bright Light Social Hour
$16-$18, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Veil of Maya
$18-$125, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dear Rouge
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bad Bad Hats
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

KOLARS
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Tom Harrell Quartet
$25-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

